Google has started rolling out the first software update of 2021 for its Pixel smartphones that also brings the January Android security patch. The update brings a host of device-specific improvements as well as a fix for general system issues across all eligible Pixel smartphones. Starting with the Pixel 5, the update changelog mentions “further tuning & improvements for volume level of system sounds.” Another device-specific fix targets the Pixel 4a (5G) and aims to resolve an issue that generated speaker noise in a few circumstances.

Coming to the display, Google says that the January update further improves the auto-brightness response in certain lighting scenarios for its slate of phones launched in 2020, which includes the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), and the Pixel 5. In addition to system improvements, the update changelog also mentions a fix for intermittent restarts while using certain apps on the Pixel 3 duo and all the subsequent Google phones launched after it. Additionally, a bug that prevented users from making calls on certain MVNO networks has also been dealt with. You can check the entire changelog here.

I’ve already received the January Android update on my unlocked Pixel 4a here in India.

“The OTA update will roll out in phases depending on carrier and device. Users will receive a notification once it becomes available,” Google notes. So, if you haven’t received the OTA notification yet, it will arrive in the next few days. I have already received the January security update on my unlocked Pixel 4a here in India. You can also manually check if the January Android update has arrived for your Pixel smartphone by following this path:

On your eligible Pixel smartphone, go to the Settings app and scroll down to the System option. Once you open the System page, select the Advanced option, and then tap on Update. Hit the blue Check for update button to see if the January update has been rolled for your device.