Pixel 4a pocketnow

Google has started rolling out the first software update of 2021 for its Pixel smartphones that also brings the January Android security patch. The update brings a host of device-specific improvements as well as a fix for general system issues across all eligible Pixel smartphones. Starting with the Pixel 5, the update changelog mentions “further tuning & improvements for volume level of system sounds.” Another device-specific fix targets the Pixel 4a (5G) and aims to resolve an issue that generated speaker noise in a few circumstances.

Coming to the display, Google says that the January update further improves the auto-brightness response in certain lighting scenarios for its slate of phones launched in 2020, which includes the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), and the Pixel 5. In addition to system improvements, the update changelog also mentions a fix for intermittent restarts while using certain apps on the Pixel 3 duo and all the subsequent Google phones launched after it. Additionally, a bug that prevented users from making calls on certain MVNO networks has also been dealt with. You can check the entire changelog here.

READ MORE: Google kills Astrophotography mode for wide-angle camera on Pixel smartphones
I’ve already received the January Android update on my unlocked Pixel 4a here in India.

“The OTA update will roll out in phases depending on carrier and device. Users will receive a notification once it becomes available,” Google notes. So, if you haven’t received the OTA notification yet, it will arrive in the next few days. I have already received the January security update on my unlocked Pixel 4a here in India. You can also manually check if the January Android update has arrived for your Pixel smartphone by following this path:

  1. On your eligible Pixel smartphone, go to the Settings app and scroll down to the System option.
  2. Once you open the System page, select the Advanced option, and then tap on Update.
  3. Hit the blue Check for update button to see if the January update has been rolled for your device.
I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.
You May Also Like
Huawei Mate 40 Pro
Huawei is working on Kirin 9010 SoC based on 3nm process
It could go official later this year.
Find X3
OPPO Find X3 could feature a custom-made Sony IMX789 lens
OPPO and Sony are also working on a custom chip named Sony IMX789.
OnePlus 9 Pro leaked render
OnePlus 9 Pro leak mentions support for blazing-fast 45W wireless charging
OnePlus 9 Pro is not the only one getting some charging technology upgrade, as the vanilla OnePlus 9 will also support wireless charging.