Google published a blog post today where it announced six new features that are coming to Android soon. It is rolling out schedule send using which you can compose a message ahead of time when it’s convenient for you, and schedule it to send at the right moment. The company has also announced a new theme for its Maps app. Google Maps is now getting a full-fledged dark mode on Android. The feature has been in testing since September 2020.

Google is rolling out dark mode for its Maps app on Android. It takes the previously available night mode color option a notch ahead. The new feature will be accessible in the app’s settings menu, under “theme.” To enable the feature, you need to head to your Settings, tap on Theme, and then on Always in Dark Theme to lower the lights when you’re navigating, exploring, or getting things done with Maps.

Google is also rolling out new features to Android Auto. The app is getting custom wallpapers using which you can now select from a variety of car-inspired backgrounds to personalize your car display. It is also bringing games to Android Auto. For longer drives, you and your passengers can stay entertained with voice-activated games like trivia and “Jeopardy!”. Just say, “Hey Google, play a game” to get started.

Android Auto is also getting Shortcuts on the launch screen. These will provide convenient access to your contacts and allow you to use Assistant to complete tasks like checking the weather or remotely adjusting the thermostat by simply tapping on the icon on your car display. For cars with wider screens, you can do more with a split-screen that features a real-time view of Google Maps and media controls. There is also a privacy screen to control when Android Auto appears on your car display.

