Google Maps dark mode

Google published a blog post today where it announced six new features that are coming to Android soon. It is rolling out schedule send using which you can compose a message ahead of time when it’s convenient for you, and schedule it to send at the right moment. The company has also announced a new theme for its Maps app. Google Maps is now getting a full-fledged dark mode on Android. The feature has been in testing since September 2020.

Google is rolling out dark mode for its Maps app on Android. It takes the previously available night mode color option a notch ahead. The new feature will be accessible in the app’s settings menu, under “theme.” To enable the feature, you need to head to your Settings, tap on Theme, and then on Always in Dark Theme to lower the lights when you’re navigating, exploring, or getting things done with Maps.

Google is also rolling out new features to Android Auto. The app is getting custom wallpapers using which you can now select from a variety of car-inspired backgrounds to personalize your car display. It is also bringing games to Android Auto. For longer drives, you and your passengers can stay entertained with voice-activated games like trivia and “Jeopardy!”. Just say, “Hey Google, play a game” to get started. 

Android Auto is also getting Shortcuts on the launch screen. These will provide convenient access to your contacts and allow you to use Assistant to complete tasks like checking the weather or remotely adjusting the thermostat by simply tapping on the icon on your car display. For cars with wider screens, you can do more with a split-screen that features a real-time view of Google Maps and media controls. There is also a privacy screen to control when Android Auto appears on your car display. 

Source

I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
You May Also Like
Amazon’s deals include Apple’s iMacs, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, and more
We start today’s Amazon deals with a couple of Apple products. First,…
huawei pocketnow
HUAWEI is reportedly cutting phone production by more than half due to trade sanctions
HUAWEI has reportedly told its supply partners that it is reducing the smartphone component orders by up to 60 percent this year.
new iPad Air
Apple’s latest iPad Air, HP Chromebooks and more on sale today
Check out the latest Amazon and B&H deals available today, that feature Apple’s new iPad Air, the Google Nest Audio and more on sale