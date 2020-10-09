Google announced the Pixel 4a in August. At the launch, it didn’t reveal its price in India. It said that the phone will be made available in October in the country. Now, the company has revealed the Pixel 4a price in India. Moreover, it is also launching the Nest Audio that was announced alongside the Pixel 5 recently.

The Google Pixel 4a price in India is set at Rs. 31,999. However, it will be selling at a special inaugural price of Rs. 29,999. As for the Nest Audio, it is priced at Rs 7,999 but will sell for Rs 6,999 launch price. Both devices will be available on Flipkart as part of their Big Billion Day Specials, starting Friday, October 16, 2020. While the Pixel 4a will continue to be available on Flipkart, Nest Audio will also be available soon at retail outlets across the country at Reliance Retail and Tata Cliq.

The Pixel 4a features a 5.81-inch FHD+ display with an Always-On mode and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. It comes equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone packs a 3,140mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging with USB PD 2.0 standard.

In the optics department, the Pixel 4a sports a single rear camera of 12.2MP that is backed by OIS as well as EIS for stabilization. It comes with support for features such as HDR+ with dual exposure controls, Portrait Mode, Top Shot, Night Sight with astrophotography. The video capture abilities include 1080p resolution and 30fps frame rate. On the front lies an 8MP selfie shooter. It comes in a single Just Black color.