Google will release the first public beta of Android 11 on June 3 during The Android 11 Beta Launch Show. The company has now shared the full schedule of the online event that will also be live-streamed on YouTube via the official Android Developers channel starting at 11:00 am ET (8:30 pm IST) and going through 12:00 pm ET (9:30 pm IST).

The event will be marked with announcements related to all the new features changes coming with Android 11, Q&A sessions with Google’s own Android experts, and even a fun sketchnote skill contest. In addition to user-facing features and UI changes, there will also be announcements focused on developers such as the State of Kotlin on Android, new Android development tools, and more.

Google will hold a total of 12 talks on topics ranging from UX and features to development, commerce, and Google Play hosted by product managers and in-house Android software engineers. You can watch the livestream on June 3 from the link below and also set a reminder for the same as well.

Source: Android Developers

