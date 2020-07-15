Google has lately been on an integration spree to make its offerings more accessible, with the latest one being the arrival of Google Meet in the Gmail app. Moving forward in the same direction, Google has today announced a major update for G Suite users that brings deeper integration for services like Chat, Meet, and Rooms in Gmail for both mobile and web – in addition to other tools like Docs and Sheets as well as third-party apps such as Trello.

Introducing a better home for work that intelligently brings together the people, content, and tasks you need to make the most of your time—right in #gmail. Now, you can easily join a #GoogleMeet, communicate with #GoogleChat and more → https://t.co/iPsJRLgAtw #GoogleCloudNext pic.twitter.com/FzL9tedzT5 — G Suite (@gsuite) July 15, 2020

The core idea is to bring all productivity platforms in one place, rather than making users switch between apps for each task. Here are a few of the features announced by the company:

Shared files and tasks in Chat rooms so that you can access important documents and to-dos in one place. Users can also create rooms where people from a different company (contractor or consultant) can also join the conversation.

Real-time collaboration, allowing users to open and co-edit a document in rooms without leaving Gmail and also chat about it simultaneously on the same screen. In the meanwhile, users can also assign a task as well.

Users can also access third-party apps such as DocuSign, Salesforce and Trello, and get actionable updates across Gmail, Chat, and rooms.

The ability to join a video call from a chat, create a task from a message in chat, or forward a chat message directly to inbox.

The search feature in Gmail now works across both your email inbox and Chat. Here’s how it looks:

Moreover, users can also pin important rooms, set a notice such as “Out of office” or specify their availability status to “Do Not Disturb.” All the aforementioned changes are available only for G Suite subscribers and require a sign up to appear in the weeks to come.