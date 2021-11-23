Google reportedly cooking a big update for ‘At a Glance’ widget for Pixel 6

According to a new report, Google is bringing an update to the 'At a Glance' widget for Pixel 6 that will show more contextual information.

Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are some of the best Android smartphones one can get right now. A part of the good Android and camera experience is due to the Google's first custom chipset, the Google Tensor SoC, inside the Pixel 6 series. Thanks to the Tensor, Google Pixel 6 enjoys a lot of features that other Android smartphones don't, such as the improved voice typing in keyboard, Face Unblur-like camera modes, and a lot more. According to a report from 9to5Google, Google Pixel 6 series is about to get another exclusive feature.

9to5Google has discovered new strings (a line of text from code) in the Android System Intelligence app (which was previously called Device Personalization Services) which suggests that Google is set to bring a lot of features and improvements to the At a Glance feature on the Pixel 6. The report says that the At a Glance feature is set to get "even more features" that justify the "new design that spans the entire width of the Pixel Launcher."

Currently, the At a Glance widget on the Pixel 6 lets you see traffic and ETA, calendar events, severe weather alerts, flight info, and so on. But soon, according to the leak from 9to5Google, the widget will be able to display more information as well.

According to the report, the widget on the Pixel 6 will be able to display shopping lists, bedtime and doorbell alerts, battery percentage for the Bluetooth connected devices, timer, stopwatch, and much more. Here's the list (via XDA Developers) of all the new capabilities that are coming to the “At a Glance” widget:

At a store: Shopping lists and Google Pay rewards cards when you’re in supported stores

Bedtime: Your upcoming bedtime from the Clock app

Connected devices: Connection status and battery info for your Bluetooth devices

Doorbell: Show who’s at the door when your doorbell rings

Fitness: Activity info from your fitness app

Flashlight: Reminder when the flashlight is on

Safety check: Safety check countdown from the Personal Safety app

Timer & stopwatch: Timer and stopwatch info from the Clock app

For now, Google is only testing these features on Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro so it could mean that these features remain exclusive to the Google smartphones, Even though the report says that Google could bring it to "other Pixel phones via new ASI releases." The report also states that Google is currently testing these widgets, and not all the capabilities could make their way to the final version.

