Google announced the Fast Pair feature back in 2017 with the goal of making it easier for phones to discover and connect with Bluetooth devices. Building on it, Google has now released a trio of new features for Fast Pair compatible Bluetooth accessories.

Location Tracking: It allows users to find their misplaced Bluetooth audio accessories by ringing them. And in the coming months, Google will also add a feature that will let users see the last known location in the Find My Device app if they’ve enabled Location History.

Battery Status: Users will now get a notification every time they open the case of their true wireless earbuds, telling them the battery level of each earbud and the case as well.

Personalization: The name of users will be added before a Bluetooth accessory’s name and saved as such on the phone when they pair it for the first time.

These new features will first arrive on the Harmon Kardon FLY and Google Pixel Buds 2, but more devices will soon be added to the compatibility list.

Source: Google Blog

