The Google Recorder app is one of the best apps in its class out there, thanks to its excellent transcription feature that has proved to be a savior for me on more occasions than one. Now, Google had launched a companion web app to back up and sync the audio recordings from your phone via Google Drive. Actually, your Pixel phone, as the app is only available for Pixel 2 and models launched after it.

The web client has an interface similar to the mobile app

Coming to the web client, it can be accessed by going to recorder.google.com on your phone or PC. The web app has gone live with the release of v2.2 of the app, which adds a backup and sync option in the app’s Settings section. All you have to do enable the Back up & sync toggle, and all your audio recordings will be stored on your Google Drive. Do keep in mind that the space taken by these recordings will be counted towards your Google account cloud storage.

The feature, which was first spotted by the folks over at 9to5Google, is now being rolled out via the Play Store. If you haven’t yet updated the Google Recorder app to v2.2, you won’t be able to access your audio recordings via the web client on your phone or PC. And in case you’ve got multiple Google accounts active on your Pixel and PC, make sure that you’re signed in with the same two accounts on both devices to access the audio recordings you’re searching for.

Make sure you've updated the app to v2.2 and enabled the Back up & sync feature

Google Recorder’s latest addition ia a pretty convenient feature, as it allows you to access your audio recordings – complete with the transcription data – on any device, in case you don’t have your phone lying around at any given time. Just like the mobile app, the web client has a seek bar at the bottom with a waveform above it, a separate button to open the transcripts page, a play/pause button, flanked by two buttons for skipping forward and backward.