Google rebrands Android, ditches dessert names, adopts numbers

After 10 years and more than 2.5 billion active devices around the world, Alphabet Inc.’s Google has decided it was time for Android to get a facelift, and we’re not referring to the user interface, but rather the branding surrounding the popular operating system.

Google announced that starting with the release of the next version, Android Q, it will no longer use dessert names to refer to the version of the platform, as it did from the very beginning to today. The next version of Android, following Android 9 Pie, will simply be Android 10, which will be followed by Android 11. This is pretty much in line with every other operating system out there, Google basically ditching what was unique about its Android branding, because it says for some users “t wasn’t intuitively clear” what version they were running.

Google is also changing the logo of the platform adopting a more modern look, according to the blog post, with the green robot getting a different shade of green, and the Android text becoming black. Google will start using the new logo and general branding in the coming weeks, with the final release of Android 10.

We’ll leave you with the updated logo just below a reminder of all the tasty desserts some of you might have used in the past.