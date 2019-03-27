Google to build a new a new R&D center in Taiwan

DigiTimes quotes Rick Osterloh, SVP, Devices and Services at Google, saying that Google is planning on building a new research and development center in Taiwan. It’s purpose is to support Google’s hardware development strategy.

The location chosen is Tpark, “a telecommunication industrial park built by the Far Eastern Group in New Taipei City, northern Taiwan”. The end of next year, 2020, is the target date for finalizing construction, and, it will not only fit the entire current Google R&D team in Taiwan, but has the capacity to double that.

Osterloh also said that the current R&D center Google has in Taiwan is planning to recruit more personnel in 2019. It is already Google’s largest in Asia Pacific, but apparently the Android-creator wants to expand further. This existing Taiwan-based Google R&D team has been developing several products, including Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL and wireless charging docks, according to Osterloh.