Android

Google to build a new a new R&D center in Taiwan

Contents

DigiTimes quotes Rick Osterloh, SVP, Devices and Services at Google, saying that Google is planning on building a new research and development center in Taiwan. It’s purpose is to support Google’s hardware development strategy.

The location chosen is Tpark, “a telecommunication industrial park built by the Far Eastern Group in New Taipei City, northern Taiwan”. The end of next year, 2020, is the target date for finalizing construction, and, it will not only fit the entire current Google R&D team in Taiwan, but has the capacity to double that.

Osterloh also said that the current R&D center Google has in Taiwan is planning to recruit more personnel in 2019. It is already Google’s largest in Asia Pacific, but apparently the Android-creator wants to expand further. This existing Taiwan-based Google R&D team has been developing several products, including Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL and wireless charging docks, according to Osterloh.

 

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
DigiTimes
Posted In
Android
Tags
Google, News, Rumors
, ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.