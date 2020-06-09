In the past few weeks, multiple Pixel Buds users have taken to the official support forum and online discussion platforms such as Reddit to talk about Bluetooth connectivity issues plaguing Google’s new true wireless earbuds. Google has taken cognizance of the problems faced by users and has promised to roll out corrective updates to fix the issues.

“I just wanted to let all of you know that we’ve heard you, and our team will be rolling out software updates in the coming weeks to improve Bluetooth stability and connectivity,” a Google support executive wrote while replying to a lengthy user post documenting the Pixel Buds’ connectivity issues.

The stability and connectivity issues manifested in various forms from user to user. In some cases, the audio would cut out when users moved their head or touched the earbud, while in other cases, running or jogging caused audio cut and even lag between both earbuds. Google appears to have offered a full refund to some users while others were issued replacement units, but the issues continued to persist.

Via: 9to5Google