Up next
Author
Tags

Zoom has lately been mired in a security storm owing to certain privacy blunders, something that even forced the company’s CEO, Eric Yuan, to issue an apology. The furore is far from over, as Google has reportedly banned employees from using the Zoom app on their work laptop.

As per a Buzzfeed News report, Google told employees via an email that the Zoom app will stop working on their work laptop provided by the company. Google cited security vulnerabilities as the reason behind banning employees from using the Zoom app.

“Recently, our security team informed employees using Zoom Desktop Client that it will no longer run on corporate computers as it does not meet our security standards for apps used by our employees”, a Google spokesperson was quoted as saying.

You May Also Like

Spike Video Chat is a great new free option for group video conferencing

Some of the other video conferencing options out there have been a security/privacy nightmare. Spike Video Chat is a new one with some very welcome advantages and improved simplicity.

Zoom updates default security settings to prevent Zoombombing

Zoom’s new password settings cannot be modified for a single user or free accounts. And even though it adds some hassle, it is also a necessary evil.

Peloton will be available on Android TV to help you work out at home

You can start working out with one of the most popular fitness apps available right now with Peloton, that’s now also available in Android TV