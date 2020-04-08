Author
Zoom has lately been mired in a security storm owing to certain privacy blunders, something that even forced the company’s CEO, Eric Yuan, to issue an apology. The furore is far from over, as Google has reportedly banned employees from using the Zoom app on their work laptop.

As per a Buzzfeed News report, Google told employees via an email that the Zoom app will stop working on their work laptop provided by the company. Google cited security vulnerabilities as the reason behind banning employees from using the Zoom app.

“Recently, our security team informed employees using Zoom Desktop Client that it will no longer run on corporate computers as it does not meet our security standards for apps used by our employees”, a Google spokesperson was quoted as saying.

