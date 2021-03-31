Google is reportedly readying a new – and more affordable – true wireless earbuds that will allegedly debut under the name Pixel Buds A. As per a report by 9to5Google that cites sources familiar with the latest developments, the upcoming earbuds will follow the same strategy as the Pixel 3a or Pixel 4a – offering the core Google hardware experience for less.

Google is replicating the same formula for earbuds as the cheaper Pixel 'A' phones

Starting with the design, the Pixel Buds A will allegedly have a build identical to that of the Pixel Buds, but with a few color profile tweaks. To start, they will have a uniform white or green grain paintjob, instead of following the two-tone approach taken by the Pixel Buds which make use of black for all color options. Essentially, you’re looking at all-white earbuds with a matching white case, ear tips, as well as wings.

As for the second color option, it will reportedly go for a darker shade of green compared to what you see on the Mint Green colorway of the Pixel Buds. The ear tips, wings, and innards of the charging case will all be covered in the same shade of green for a uniform look. It appears that Google will match the color of Pixel Buds A with those of the upcoming Pixel 5a trims, but that’s just speculation.

Pixel Buds A will reportedly come in two colors with touch gesture support

Talking about the features that you’ll get on the more affordable Google earbuds, they’ll offer support for touch controls to let users attend calls, control music playback, and summon the virtual assistant. However, it is unclear what corners Google is going to cut in order to price the Pixel Buds A lower than the vanilla Pixel Buds which currently go for $179.

As per a previous leak, new Google-branded wireless earbuds will make their debut in mid-April. Earlier this month, two earbuds carrying the model numbers ‘GPQY2’ and ‘G7YPJ’ were spotted on the US FCC database (via 9to5Google), with almost the same dimensions as the standard Pixel Buds. Following their alleged FCC sighting, it is quite likely that the Pixel Buds A will make their debut in the near future – probably around June or earlier – rather than the typical fall event when new Pixel hardware drops.