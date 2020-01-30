Up next
Author
Tags

Google Podcasts is a decent app for listening to podcasts, but it severely lacks some essential tools and the interface also needs some fine-tuning. However, Google might soon change that with a new ‘Queue’ feature and a ‘Discover’ tab.

Through app decompilation, 9to5Google has spotted an upcoming feature called ‘Queue’ in the Google Podcasts app. The queue button appears next to the play button. A ‘Discover’ tab has also been unearthed which is essentially the new look for the search page.

It lists categories such as ‘News’, ‘For you’, ‘Culture’, and ‘Sports’ among others. Sitting below it is a ‘Popular & trending’ section with a description of each episode. However, these are just app decompilation discoveries currently under testing, and may or may not make it to the final Google Podcasts app.

Source: 9to5Google

You May Also Like
Google One Today donation app

Another one bites the dust – Google ‘One Today’ donation app shuts down on February 6

Google One Today donation app will be shut down in a week, on February 6. 100% of funds donated prior will be sent to the relevant nonprofit organizations.
  • Bruce
  • 30 January 2020
  • 06:00EST

Nintendo has generated over $1 billion from mobile games so far

Nintendo is milking the surge as well, and has reportedly generated over $1 billion from mobile games.
  • Lee
  • 29 January 2020
  • 14:00EST

Samsung names new mobile chief to defend its lead against HUAWEI

Samsung has appointed Roh Tae-moon, its youngest president at age 51, as head of the company’s mobile division, in a move to conserve leading position.