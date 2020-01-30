Google Podcasts is a decent app for listening to podcasts, but it severely lacks some essential tools and the interface also needs some fine-tuning. However, Google might soon change that with a new ‘Queue’ feature and a ‘Discover’ tab.

Through app decompilation, 9to5Google has spotted an upcoming feature called ‘Queue’ in the Google Podcasts app. The queue button appears next to the play button. A ‘Discover’ tab has also been unearthed which is essentially the new look for the search page.

It lists categories such as ‘News’, ‘For you’, ‘Culture’, and ‘Sports’ among others. Sitting below it is a ‘Popular & trending’ section with a description of each episode. However, these are just app decompilation discoveries currently under testing, and may or may not make it to the final Google Podcasts app.

