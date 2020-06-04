Reflecting on the unrest in the US and the ongoing debate about racial equality and justice, Google CEO Sundar Pichai voiced his support for the Black community. In an email to Google employees, Pichai mentioned the observance of an 8 minute and 46 second moment of silence by Googlers to show solidarity.

Pichai revealed that Google is pledging a sum of $12 million in funding to organizations fighting against racial inequities. Out of it, the first grant of $1 million each will go to the Center for Policing Equity and the Equal Justice Initiative. In addition to it, Google will also provide technical support via its Google.org Fellows program.

Moreover, the search giant will also donate $25 million in Ad Grants to organizations that provide critical information in their fight against racial injustice. Lastly, the company will also match a sum of $2.5 million donated by Google employees to support the cause.

Source: Google Blog