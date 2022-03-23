Google Play Store will replace Movies & TV Tab with Google TV

The Google Play Store offers millions of Android applications and games, and it’s also the hub to buy books, movies, and audiobooks. The Google Play Store had a dedicated Movies & TV tab for many years, and the company just announced that it’s going to be replaced with Google TV instead.

In a new announcement, Google revealed that the Movies & TV tab in the Google Play Store would soon be removed. Google TV will take its place to offer up-to-date movies and TV shows, and it will also allow users to purchase movies or rent them. The new change will come into effect in May 2022. It’s also worth noting that the Books tab will remain in the Google Play Store, and it’s only the Movies & TV tab that is going to be removed.

“Starting in May 2022, the Google TV app will be your home for buying, renting, and watching movies and shows on your Android mobile device or tablet. On the Google Play app, Movies & TV will no longer be supported. Google Play will continue to be your store for apps, games, and books. On Google TV, you will find the same experience you are used to on Google Play Movies & TV with the latest new releases, rentals, deals, and great recommendations for you.”

Google also revealed that all purchases would remain available and accessible in the Google TV app, and that users would be able to continue to share already purchased content with eligible family members, and earn Google Play Points.

Here are a few things to be aware of:

Your purchased content will continue to be available in the Google TV app

Your purchases on the Google TV app continue to be eligible for family sharing and Google Play Points

You can still use Play credit and Play gift cards for purchasing in the Google TV app

Your wishlist can be accessed within the Google TV app

You can still view and request refunds for your purchases on Google Play

Your wishlist and reviews are available to download via takeout.google.com