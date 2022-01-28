Google Play Store’s ‘Offers’ tab will help you find deals on apps & games

With thousands of apps and games, Google Play Store is probably the biggest app store out there. Yesterday, Google announced that the Play Store will be getting a new "Offers" tab that will help users find deals and limited-time offers on apps and games. In addition to offers on apps and games, the Offers tab will also contain things like sales on games and in-game items, rewards and bundled offers, discounts on movies and books, and apps offering free trials.

Google is placing the Offers tab strategically towards the bottom of the main Google Play Store page to push sales and installs of apps and games. The company also says it’s partnering with developers of top apps and games and plans to add new deals to the tab regularly.

Sales on games and in-game items: find limited-time deals on magic orbs, tokens, and more.

Rewards and bundled offers: see what apps are offering you free delivery, free rides, and other rewards.

Discounts on movies and books: find the latest sales on movies and books to rent or buy.

Try something new: browse apps that are offering 30 days free, and other extended trials at no cost.

Google says that the Offers tab rollout is underway and it will be "available to more people in the United States, India, and Indonesia over the coming weeks, and more countries later in 2022."

Source: Google | Via: The Verge, 9to5Google