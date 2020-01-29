Play Store
Google Play Store might soon add a nifty feature for automatically installing apps that users have pre-registered for. APK teardown of the Google Play Store (v18.6.28) by the folks over at XDA-Developers has revealed strings that suggest Play Store will soon bring this feature.

The string “notification_prereg_auto_install_success” in Google Play Store app’s code is followed by a pretty obvious notification message that says “You pre-registered for this app and it’s now installed on your device. Enjoy the app”. Google Play Store’s automatic installation feature for pre-registered apps applies to both regular apps as well as games

The feature sounds quite useful and hopefully, it will let users specify data consumption preference (Wi-Fi/cellular) as well. However, there is no word when this tool will arrive for all Android smartphone users via the stable channel.

Source: XDA-Developers

  • Lee
  • 29 January 2020
  • 15:00EST