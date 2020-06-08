Google is finally showing Chrome OS machines some extra love, rather than keeping their status quo as just another platform for Android apps. First spotted by Chrome Unboxed, Google Play Store now has a dedicated Premium section that exclusively hosts games that are suited for the Chromebook form factor too, and not just mobiles.

The Google Play Store describes the titles listed under the new Premium section as “games that play well on Chromebooks”. However, it appears that the change is rolling out via a server-side update, as the Premium section is yet to appear on my HP Chromebook at the time of writing this.

Just to make things clear, all these games are playable on your Android phone without a hitch. The folks over at XDA-Developer have compiled the complete list of Chromebook -loving games that are currently listed under the Premium section on the Google Play Store, all of which are listed below: