Google Play supporting app developers who reward users who watch ads

Google is now officially facilitating a way for Android app developers to reward their users with in-app currency or goods, eliminating the need to link in more SDKs than necessary. Users would be able to tap on a link to a video with the promise of gaining more points or a certain item in a game.

Google Play developers will be able to use this feature, now in open beta testing, in the Play Console. Video ads are the first in what the company is calling “rewarded products” with more incentive actions for consumers to be made easy to deploy in the future.