Google has removed about 600 Android apps from the Play Store. The company has banned all the apps that have been removed from the Play Store.

The apps violated the disruptive ad policy. They disallowed interstitial policy as well. Hence, they have also been removed from the Play Store from its ad monetization platforms AdMob and Ad Manager.

Disruptive ads are “displayed to users in unexpected ways, including impairing or interfering with the usability of device functions”. These ads appear in a way that results in inadvertent clicks.

Further, these apps were mainly made by developers based in China, Hong Kong, India, and Singapore.

Google plans to bring new technologies “to detect and prevent emerging threats.”

Source: Google Security Blog