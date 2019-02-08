Google Play Music bug prevents casting fresh 2019 songs

There’s a weird Google Play Music bug that was just uncovered which is annoying to say the least. If you’re trying to listen to a fresh song, released in 2019, it won’t stream it to connected speakers. It seems to exhibit this behavior only with 2019 content. However, if you start streaming the song on your phone, and then switch to the speakers, the report claims that playback is working as it should.

Apparently, Google is aware of the problem, and has also escalated the issue, after confirming knowledge of its existence. Google has made no official statement for the time being regarding the bug, but we expect a quick fix, considering how widespread this issue seems to be.

The issue is demonstrated in the video below, so if you experience it yourselves, it’s not you or your phone.