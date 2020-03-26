Google Play Movies rarely comes up when you plan to stream movies and TV shows, primarily because Netflix and Prime Video are more popular. As of now, you can purchase or rent a title, but Google Play Movies might soon let you stream free ad-supported content.

XDA-Developers has spotted a few strings in the APK of Google Play Movies that say “Hundreds of movies, just a few ads” and “Watch free with ads”. Currently, Google Play Movies doesn’t have any such category where one can stream ad-supported content for free.

However, the strings in Google Play Movies’ code suggest that this feature is in the pipeline and might soon let users watch movies and TV shows for free. However, it is not clear if the entire catalogue will be available with the ‘free with ads’ model, or if only a select bunch of titles will be available.

Source: XDA-Developers