Google Play Movies now upgrading users’ SD and HD purcahses to 4K for free

Google is making it difficult not to go out there and buy a good and affordable 4K television set at this point.

It has just announced that Google Play Movies & TV customers in the United States and Canada will have their purchased catalogue upgraded from their original resolution to 4K streaming access where possible for free. Furthermore, as 4K resolution content is becoming more of a default on the store, Google has chopped high-res prices on many flicks and shows.

Google is also working on getting 4K streaming for Play titles to LG smart TVs in addition to Sony and Samsung sets — those who have decided to go for none of those brands can get a Chromecast Ultra to enable this streaming. The Play Movies & TV app is also receiving a visual update for all platforms.