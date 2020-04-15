Google has launched a new editorial program called “Teacher Approved” to highlight quality apps for kids that are age-appropriate and can provide an enriching user experience. To align with those efforts, Google Play is adding a new “Kids” section that will feature a selection of such apps.

All the kid-friendly apps under this section will feature a “Teacher Approved” badge and will show information about an app’s aspects that teachers found useful. Mindy Brooks, UX Director for Google Play, noted in a blog post that the company is rolling out the new Google Play section ahead of schedule.

With the arrival of “Kids” section, the existing “Family” tab will be removed and the Family star badge will also be ditched in favor of the “Teacher Approved” badge. All apps need to be designed in accordance with Google’s Designed for Families norms and guidelines before they are listed under the “Kids” section.