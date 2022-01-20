Google brings Android games to Windows PC, Play Games now available in beta

Running Android apps and games on Windows has never been an issue thanks to the existence of apps like BlueStacks and the Android x86 project. However, Google wanted to change some parts of it. Towards the end of last year, Google announced that it will be bringing Google Play Games to Windows 10 and 11 allowing you to play supported Android games on your PC or laptop. Well, that day is finally here.

Starting today, Google Play Games is available in beta on Windows. However, it is a limited rollout and the only countries it is available right now are Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan. Players in these countries can sign up for the beta and access Google Play Games on their Windows device. Google says the Play Games will now provide "seamless gameplay sessions between a phone, tablet, Chromebook, and Windows PC."

Players can easily browse, download, and play their favorite mobile games on their PCs while taking advantage of larger screens with mouse and keyboard inputs more losing your progress or achievements when switching between devices; it just works with your Google Play Games profile! — Arjun Dayal, group product manager, Google Play Games

Only a small number of games are available for beta testers to play. Google is encouraging Android game developers to optimize their games for this new platform. Google asks developers to add support for playing games with keyboard and mouse in addition to touchscreen support. Although no official list has been published, a total of 12 games have been showcased in the teaser video released today. These games include (via 9to5Google):

Google also says that players will be able to earn Play Points while playing Android games on PCs. If you're in one of the supported regions, have a Windows PC with the following specifications, and want to try Google Play Games then you can sign up for the beta right now. Minimum specs to run Google Play Games on Windows are (via Android Authority):

Windows 10 (v2004 or above) or Windows 11

8 core CPU

8 GB RAM

Select gaming-class GPUs

Solid-state drive (SSD) with at least 20 GB of available storage space

Though it's a little disappointing that none of North America, Europe, India, and Africa are in the list of the supported regions, Google says that Play Games for Windows will be available in more countries with future betas. What are your thoughts on Android Games coming to PC? Will you be downloading Google Play Games on your Windows PC when it is available in your region? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: 9to5Google, The Verge