The only real company that is still focusing and taking the tablet business seriously is Samsung and Apple, but it seems like Motorola might return to the scene. The new Moto Tab G20 just showed up in the Google Play Console, revealing some important specifications of the upcoming tablet.

The listing doesn’t reveal everything, but it gives us a good idea of what to expect. The Play Console reveals the processor, display resolution, Android version, and a few more interesting details (via MySmartPrice).

The Moto Tab G20 will have a resolution of 800 x 1280 with a screen density of 240, which points to an 8-inch display. The tablet will be powered by a MediaTek MT8768A chipset, which is an Helio P22T. It’ll have 3GB of memory and storage isn’t known at this time.

The Moto Tab G20 will run Android 11 by default, although we expect to see some of Motorola’s unique features on the tablet. The Tab G20 is also reported to have a 5,100 mAh battery. As for cameras, it’ll have a 5MP rear-facing camera, and a 2MP sensor on the front. It’s currently unclear when the new Moto Tab G20 is expected to be announced, but devices that leak through the Play Console often don’t need a lot of time, so we should hear more about the new Motorola tablet in the coming days and weeks ahead.

The tablet market is still widely dominated by Apple’s iPad devices with 55.18% market share, although Samsung also has a significant cut from the pie at 26.22%, according to StatCounter. Lenovo and Motorola aren’t known for making high-end, premium tablets, but Lenovo does produce some low-end and midranger devices.

What are your thoughts about the upcoming Moto Tab G20 tablet by Motorola? Would you be interested in seeing more higher-end, premium tablets? Let us know in the comments!