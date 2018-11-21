Google Play’s Black Friday deals are big on apps, tokens, movies, books and more

From in-app purchases to subscriptions, the Google Play Store is already cutting prices down for not just Black Friday, but a whole week (give or take) of savings.

For one, games like Final Fantasy Tactics, Need for Speed Most Wanted, the two Monument Valley games and others are going for up to 80 percent off. For other games, DragonBall Z Dokan Battle is selling Dragon Stones (the in-game currency) for half-off while many items in Harry Potter Hogwarts Mystery are also on discount.

In media, many movies and TV shows, including Game of Thrones, will be pegged down to 99 cents for Thanksgiving Day only — keep that in mind after dinner so you won’t be going into tryptophan-induced sleep. If you’re curious about signing up for Starz, the app will be $5 per month for the first three months for new subscribers. Quite a few audiobooks have been brought below $10 for the sales season.

Finally, many general apps will be on sale for up to 50 percent off and the same will go for yearly subscriptions to Calm, Fabulous, Run with Map My Run and Freeletics. Customers can also get 40 percent off services within the Headspace meditation app.