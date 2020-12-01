Google has announced its list of winners for the Google Play Best of Awards. It is diverse in nature since it includes e-books to mobile games and everything in-between. These awards are meant to celebrate the year’s most loved and trending apps, games, movies, and books.
Google Play Best of Awards include everything from best game to best everyday essentials apps featured stiff competition. There was stiff competition in various categories. You can check out the complete list of apps, games, and more below.
Google Play Best of Awards 2020
Users’ Choice 2020 (US)
- App: Disney+
- Game: SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off
- Movie: Bad Boys for Life
- Book: If It Bleeds by Stephen King
Best App of 2020
- Loóna: Bedtime Calm & Relax by Loona Inc.
Best Personal Growth Apps
- Paired: App for Couples | Relationship Advice by Better Half Ltd.
- Centr, by Chris Hemsworth by Loup Pty Ltd
- Speekoo by LearnMyLanguage
- Intellect by The Intellect Company
- Jumprope: How-to Videos by Jumprope
Best Hidden Gem Apps
- Paperless Post Flyer Invitation Maker, Text Invite by Paperless Post
- Loóna: Bedtime Calm & Relax by Loona Inc.
- Explorest-Photo Locations by Explorest Inc.
- Cappuccino by Olivier Desmoulin
- Tayasui Sketches by Tayasui
Best Everyday Essential Apps
- Grid Diary – Journal, Planner by Sumi Interactive
- Whisk: Turn Recipes into Shareable Shopping Lists by whisk.com
- The Pattern by Pattern Home, Inc.
- ZOOM Cloud Meetings by zoom.us
- Calmaria by ABDZ
Best Apps for Good
- GreenChoice: Healthy Grocery Shopping by GreenChoice, PBC
- Medito by Medito for Mindfulness, Meditation and Sleep
- ShareTheMeal: Donate to Charity and Solve Hungerby United Nations
Best Apps for Fun
- Disney+
- VITA
- Reface (formerly Doublicat)
- Dolby On: Record Audio & Music
- Bazaart: Photo Editor and Graphic Design
Best Game of 2020
- Genshin Impact by miHoYo Limited
Best Indie Games
- Cookies Must Die by Rebel Twins
- Maze Machina by Arnold Rauers
- Sky: Children of the Light by thatgamecompany inc
- Inbento by Afterburn
- GRIS by DevolverDigital
Best Casual Games
- Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells by Zynga
- DreamWorks Trolls Pop: Bubble Shooter & Collection by Huuuge Games – Play Together
- SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off by Tilting Point
- Disney Frozen Adventure by Jam City, Inc.
- EverMerge by Big Fish Games
Best Innovative Games
- Fancade by Martin Magni
- Minimal Dungeon RPG by CapPlay
- The Gardens Between by The Voxel Agents
- Genshin Impact by miHoYo Limited
- Ord. by Crescent Moon Games
Best Competitive Games
- Legends of Runeterra by Riot Games, Inc
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross by Netmarble
- Bullet Echo by ZeptoLab
- Gwent: The Witcher Card Game by CD PROJEKT S.A.
- Brawlhalla by Ubisoft Entertainment
Best Books of 2020- Top 5 (US)
- A Promised Land by Barack Obama
- The City We Became by N.K. Jesmin
- Riot Baby by Tochi Onyebuchi
- Solutions and Other Problems by Allie Brosh
- You Had Me at Hola by Alexis Daria
Best Movies of 2020- Top 5 (US)