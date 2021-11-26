Google is planning another overhaul for 'Now Playing' on Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are some of the best Android smartphones you can get. Some of the exclusive features that Google has been able to add to the Pixel 6 series is due to the presence of Google's first-ever custom silicon, the Tensor SoC, inside it, like improved voice typing with Google Assistant and camera features like Face Unblur. Another feature that gained an overhaul with Pixel 6 is the 'Now Playing' which now lists a history of songs that your phone has been listening to. According to a report from 9to5Google, the 'Now Playing' feature is getting even better on the Google Pixel 6 series with an upcoming update.

According to the report, Google Pixel 6 users will now be able to like a song in their 'Now Playing' history. All the liked songs will appear in the “Favorites” tab. So now, with the new update, you will be able to see all the songs that your Pixel 6 detects in the "History" tab. In the "History" tab, all the songs will be listed in the reverse-chronological order. In this tab, you'll be able to see a heart-shaped icon clicking on which the song will be added to the "Favorites" library.

Tapping on the song will open up a menu that will let you stream the song from all the streaming services, including YouTube, YouTube Music, Spotify, and more. 9to5Google spotted the feature in the APK teardown of the Android System Intelligence (previously called Device Personalization Services) file on the Pixel 6. The feature isn't live yet, but we expect Google to enable it for all the Pixel 6 users in the near future. The report from XDA Developers claims that the feature will first be available on the Pixel 6 series "before making it to older Pixels."

Via: 9to5Google, XDA Developers