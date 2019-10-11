Google Pixelbook Go leaks ahead of October 15 launch

The Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL (and possibly a 5G version) are not the only devices Google is expected to announce at its October 15 event. Since the company is no longer focusing on tablets, the Pixelbook will get all the attention, and the folks at 9to5google managed to get their hands on an early Pixelbook Go prototype, spoiling the laptop announcement too.

In terms of specs, the Pixelbook Go will be highly customizable. You will be able to choose between the Intel Core m3, i5, and i7 chips, and 8GB or 16GB memory configurations. 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB of storage will be available. The reset of the specs include:

2 front-firing speakers

2MP front-facing camera – 1080p at 60fps

Titan C chip

WiFi and Bluetooth

13.3-inch touch screen

16:9 aspect ratio, both Full HD or 4K “Molecular Display” options

Two USB-C ports (each with an accompanying LED)

3.5mm headphone jack

Two colors: “Just Black” and a “Not Pink”

You can check out some sample pictures below, but make sure to follow the source link to view the entire gallery.