Other OS

Google Pixelbook Go leaks ahead of October 15 launch

Contents

The Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL (and possibly a 5G version) are not the only devices Google is expected to announce at its October 15 event. Since the company is no longer focusing on tablets, the Pixelbook will get all the attention, and the folks at 9to5google managed to get their hands on an early Pixelbook Go prototype, spoiling the laptop announcement too.

In terms of specs, the Pixelbook Go will be highly customizable. You will be able to choose between the Intel Core m3, i5, and i7 chips, and 8GB or 16GB memory configurations. 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB of storage will be available. The reset of the specs include:

  • 2 front-firing speakers
  • 2MP front-facing camera – 1080p at 60fps
  • Titan C chip
  • WiFi and Bluetooth
  • 13.3-inch touch screen
  • 16:9 aspect ratio, both Full HD or 4K “Molecular Display” options
  • Two USB-C ports (each with an accompanying LED)
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Two colors: “Just Black” and a “Not Pink”

You can check out some sample pictures below, but make sure to follow the source link to view the entire gallery.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
9to5google
Posted In
Other OS
Tags
Google, Leaks, News, Pixelbook, Pixelbook Go, Rumors
, , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.