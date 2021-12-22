Google Pixelbook Go, and several Chromebook options are on sale today

More deals are coming your way, as we have spotted several Chromebook laptops currently on sale at Amazon.com. First, we have the Google Pixelbook Go getting interesting savings on several of its configurations. The most affordable option comes with an Intel Core m3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 64GB storage that usually sells for $643 is now up for grabs at $540, which means that you can get your new Chromebook laptop and save $102.

Suppose you want more power. In that case, you can opt for the Intel Core i5 model with 16GB RAM and 128GB storage space that is now available for just 825, down from its regular $978 price tag, meaning that you can pick one up and save $152.

And suppose you’re looking for more affordable laptops to choose from. In that case, you can check out the ASUS Chromebook C423that features a 14-inch Full HD NanoEdge display with a 180-degree hinge on the outside and an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage space under the hood. It is now selling for $250 after receiving a 16 percent discount that will get $50 savings for those who decide to purchase one.

Google Pixelbook Go ASUS Chromebook C423 HP Chromebook 14 Laptop

If that is still a bit too much for your budget, you can also consider picking up the HP Chromebook 14 Laptop that comes with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage for $200 after seeing a $70 discount. This model features a 14-inch HD micro-edge Display and more great features that will make it a great choice for those looking to get a new laptop for school or work.

Finally, you can also consider picking up a new CubiCubi Computer Desk with Drawer that is receiving an 18 percent discount that will get you $15 savings. This means that you can get one for your home for just $65, and you can match it with a new Armen Living Daphne Office Chair in Black Faux Leather and Chrome Finish that is receiving an amazing 62 percent discount leaving it up for grabs at just $89.