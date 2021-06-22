Amazon Prime Day isn’t over yet, and we’re still getting tons of deals on some of your favorite products. Now, we have made an amazing selection of Chromebooks if you’re looking to get one. First up, the Google Pixelbook Go is getting a $50 discount, which means you can grab one for 599. It comes with 8GB RAM, 64GG storage space, and an Intel M3 processor.

The Lenovo Chromebook C330 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop is also on sale, and you can grab one for just $250 after a 14 percent discount, which translates to $40 savings. It features an 11.6-inch display, a MediaTek MT8173C processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. Or grab the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 13-inch Laptop for $310 after receiving a $120 discount. This Chromebook comes with a 13-inch touch display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and an Intel Core i3 processor. Or grab the more affordable Lenovo Chromebook S330 Laptop for $210 with $70 savings, and you get the same 4GB RAM and 64GB but with a MediaTek MT8173C Processor.

Now, there are more options from HP, as the x360 14a 2-in-1 Laptop is getting a 19 percent discount, meaning you can save $70 when you grab a new x360 14a 2-in-1 laptop with an Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage for $290. Or get the HP Chromebook 14 Laptop for $230 with $60 savings. This laptop comes with an Intel Celeron Processor N3350 with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage.

If you’re looking for more options, we have the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 that’s currently selling for $375 after getting a $124.99 discount. This laptop comes with 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, and a built-in pen that will allow you to write, sketch, and more. The ASUS Flip C433 2 in 1 Laptop comes with 8GB RAM, 654GB storage, and an Intel Core m3-8100Y processor for $390 with $90 savings. But the best deal comes as the Acer Spin 311 Convertible Laptop that’s currently getting a 55 percent discount, meaning you can get one for $225 after a $274 discount, and you get 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, and an Intel Celeron N4020 processor with an 11.6-inch HD Touch display.