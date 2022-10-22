Google Pixel Watch vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: Which one should you buy?

Here, we compare the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5—Samsung's standard smartwatch for 2022—against the Pixel Watch to see which is the better buy.

After being teased at Google I/O in May 2022, the Pixel Watch is now finally available in the market. It marks the entrance of the first-ever Google-made smartwatch running WearOS, bringing Fitbit integration for health-related metrics and some smart features that help it work within the Google ecosystem.

The $349 price tag puts Pixel Watch on the pricier end of the segment bringing questions about its value due to competing devices from Samsung, Fossil, and others who will now ship WearOS 3. Here, we compare the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5—Samsung's standard smartwatch for 2022—against the Pixel Watch to see which is the better buy.

Technical Specifications

Specification Pixel Watch Galaxy Watch 5 Casing 80% recycled stainless steel Armor Aluminum Dimensions and Weight 41mm: 41 x 41 x 12.3 mm

36 g (without band) 40mm: 39.3 x 40.4 x 9.8 mm

28.7g (without band) 44mm: 43.3 x 44.4 x 9.8 mm

33.5g (without band) Connectivity 4G LTE and UMTS

Bluetooth® 5.0

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz

NFC 4G LTE

Bluetooth® 5.2

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n

NFC GPS GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo Compatibility Android 8.0 or newer Android 8.0 or newer

Some features are limited on non-Samsung devices Display Gorilla Glass 5

1.2-inch AMOLED (320 PPI)

1,000 nits peak brightness

Always-on display Sapphire Glass

1.4-inch Super AMOLED (321 PPI)

1,000 nits peak brightness

Always-on display Band Size Active band: Small and large band sizes included Small fits wrists 130-175 mm around

Large fits wrists 165-210 mm around 20mm (M/L) Power (Battery and Charging) 294 mAh (typical) Up to 24 hours

About 30 minutes to 50% 40mm: 284mAh (typical) Up to 40 hours

10W fast wireless charging 44mm: 410mAh (typical) Up to 40 hours

10W fast wireless charging Processor Exynos 9110 SoC Exynos W920 OS WearOS 3.5 One UI Watch 4.5 (based on Wear OS 3.5) Storage and Memory Memory: 2GB SDRAM

Storage: 32 GB eMMC Memory: 1.5GB

Storage: 16GB Sensors Compass

Altimeter

Blood oxygen sensor

Multipurpose electrical sensor

Optical heart rate sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Ambient light sensor Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis)

Temperature Sensor

Accelerometer

Barometer

Gyro Sensor

Geomagnetic Sensor

Light Sensor Interaction Side button

Haptic crown Home button

Back button

Touch-sensitive bezel Audio Built-in microphone

Built-in speaker Built-in microphone

Built-in speaker Durability and Water Resistance 5 ATM (50 meter water-resistant)

IP68 5 ATM (50 meter water-resistant)

IP68

MIL-STD-810H

Design

The Pixel Watch has a striking design, using Stainless Steel for its case and a domed glass front which adds to its aesthetic appeal. In comparison, the Galaxy Watch 5 looks simple with its flat display and aluminum chassis. In terms of sizes, Pixel Watch is only available with a 41mm case size; Galaxy Watch 5 comes in two—40mm and 44mm.

The back of each watch has a unique setup for sensors. Galaxy Watch 5 has a combination of plastic and glass; on the Pixel Watch, it's constructed entirely with glass, meaning it'll age better and possibly feel nicer on your wrist. On the sides, you'll notice the Pixel Watch has a rotating crown and a button that sits flush with the frame. These elements will help interact with the user interface. On Galaxy Watch 5, you can interact with services via the touch-enabled bezel and two side buttons.

Galaxy Watch 5 in Sapphire

While the Pixel Watch aces it in terms of aesthetic, its use of a proprietary band mechanism does give a disadvantage for the time being. The Galaxy Watch 5 depends on standard 20mm bands with a pin-based quick-release mechanism, meaning you can find many third-party options. You're currently limited to first-party options on Pixel Watch due to a proprietary mechanism.

The release system looks easy to use, but for those who want to dig into their existing collection of bands, Google has shown there is an adapter that converts its proprietary mechanism into the lug-based system we know. So it's only a matter of time before you can use or find more great bands for Pixel Watch.

But at the end of the day, if you're looking for a more stylish and fashion-forward piece, the Pixel Watch, with its smaller case size and glossy elements, is bound to be more of a statement. The Galaxy Watch 5 is a simpler-looking sportier model with added durability.

Display

The Google Pixel Watch ships with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1000 nits and is covered by Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. The brightness and glass rating means the device will be easy to use outdoors and should withstand everyday wear and tear with relative ease. Only a hard impact is likely to cause damage because of the watch's design, which leaves it exposed to harmful elements. If you're worried about such accidents, picking an option from the cases available for Pixel Watch can come in handy.

Galaxy Watch 5 comes with two case options and hence two screen sizes. Users can choose between a 1.2-inch or 1.4-inch AMOLED, which also goes up to 1000 nits but is protected by more durable sapphire glass. As mentioned earlier, these watches have a touch-enabled bezel surrounding the screen.

Processor, RAM, and Storage

Coming to internals, the Pixel Watch wins one and loses one. It ships with the three-year-old Exynos 9110 processor first seen on the original Galaxy Watch—a sore point—but the device does seem to hold its own when moving between menus and opening applications. There's also the Cortex M33 coprocessor which uses less power to refresh watch faces and track movement activity.

Pairing old hardware with a new device isn't a good look, but Google pulls one back as it pairs these two elements with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. At the time of writing, the bundled RAM on this device is the most we've seen on a WearOS-powered watch.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a more-recent Exynos W920. The chipset handles WearOS 3.5 flawlessly and will provide better performance and more headroom for updates. But the Galaxy Watch 5 losses out due to its 1.5GB of RAM and paltry 16GB of storage. System files and applications take up nearly 50% of available storage, leaving you only 8-10GB. If you like custom watch faces—created using images you've captured— or store music and podcasts for offline listening, you will run out of space sooner rather than later.

Software and Health Features

Defining the difference between the software experience of the two is one statement, "Ecosystem Lock In." The Galaxy Watch 5 limits important health-based features behind a Galaxy phone. Applications like Samsung Health Monitor control whether you can record ECGs.

With the Pixel Watch, things are different as features will be available to you regardless of the paired Android smartphone—provided your region has cleared the watch with necessary certifications. But there is the paywall of Fitbit Premium if you want access to nitty-gritty details for a period longer than a week.

Both can monitor heart rate and SpO2 levels continuously, take ECGs, track several workouts and provide insightful sleep data. But Samsung has other advantages, like its ability to use its BioActive sensor to provide a Body Composition Analysis and automatically track workouts.

Apart from that, both use WearOS 3.5, with the Samsung featuring its One UI Watch skin. You'll see a similar spread of applications and many workout modes. They're comparable, with Samsung only edging the competition by a few points.

Some reviews indicated the Pixel Watch and its Fitbit data pose some data sync delays, but this is something Google can remedy with time.

Battery

Battery life hasn't been a strong suit for smartwatches for the entirety of the segment's existence. And unfortunately, the Pixel's delayed entrance doesn't help its case. Google claims the device can last up to 24 hours between charges, but every review pointed out needing to top-up twice a day if they intended to use sleep tracking. The Galaxy Watch 5—which fares similar to Galaxy Watch 4—will last a day and a little more.

Charging speeds are still an issue on the WearOS side, with either device needing approximately an hour and a half before hitting 100%. If that's a non-issue, and you plan on using short bursts of charging, the claims of the two devices charging up to 50% within 30 minutes—from a low charge level—do hold.

Google Pixel Watch vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: Which one should you buy?

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Google Pixel Watch

If you have a Samsung Galaxy phone, perhaps, the new Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Galaxy Watch 5 is the better pick because of its assortment of features and ecosystem-based compatibility.

But if you're on a Pixel 7 or another Android phone, the Pixel Watch might be a better choice because of its Google origin and software integration. There's also the advantage of internal storage, allowing you to store more music, podcasts, or audiobooks when you want to be out, maybe on a run, without your phone.