Google is hosting its virtual event later today to announce one of the most leaked smartphones in history, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. While we have heard nearly everything about the Pixel 6 series — check out our one-stop rumor roundup for Pixel 6 — we haven’t heard much about the Pixel Watch. A wild rumor after Google’s event announcement claimed the Mountain View giant will announce its smartwatch, dubbed Pixel Watch along with a foldable called Pixel Fold at the Pixel 6 event. However, according to new leaks, Google has delayed the Pixel Watch.

Pixel Watch Don’t expect it at the event tomorrow. Last I heard, it was delayed until Q1 2022. It’s still happening, just not tomorrow. https://t.co/Rd0dGN3yek — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 18, 2021

Reliable leaker Jon Prosser says that Google won’t be announcing the Pixel Watch today. He says that the Watch has been delayed to Q1 2022 which means it could be announced from January to March next year. Jon has a pretty good record with Pixel leaks — he was the first one to report about Pixel 6 this year — and now it seems Google’s smartwatch is delayed as well as he claims that Google won’t announce Pixel Watch at the Pixel 6 event.

Pixel Watch leaked earlier this year. Google will reportedly not be following Apple’s footsteps and will be announcing a circular smartwatch. It will run on Google’s latest WearOS and we might also finally see the Fitbit integration that we’ve been waiting for a long time now.

Via: Android Central