What the latest Pixel Watch leaks reveal about the upcoming Google smartwatch

It is becoming more clear and clear that Google is ready to step its foot into the smartwatch world. There have been several pieces of evidence of the Pixel Watch's existence in the past, and the latest leak from Android Central takes it up a notch. The publication has now leaked what seems to be the first live images of the Google Pixel Watch.

Google Pixel Watch had an iPhone 4 moment

Up until now, we have just seen the Google Pixel Watch in unofficial renders released by Jon Prosser. There have been a number of leaks here and there, but none of them, apart from the Prosser's leak, have actually shown us what the Pixel Watch would look like. However, it seems that someone at Google wanted to mimic the Gizmodo-iPhone 4 moment as they left a prototype of the Pixel Watch in a restaurant somewhere in the U.S.

The design of the smartwatch shown in the leaked images matches what we've seen so far. The images show a bezel-free rounded watch with a Digital Crown-like button on the side. Below the rotating button, there seem to be two clickable buttons. One of these buttons will most probably be used to navigate the UI (e.g., returning to the home screen or going back), while the other button seems to be a dedicated Google Assistant trigger. Apart from the buttons, the images show that the frame of the Pixel Watch shown in the images is made out of stainless steel.

On the side of the rotating crown appears the smartwatch's microphone. However, a speaker grill cannot be seen in the images which suggest that the Pixel Watch may not support voice calling, but nothing is confirmed as of now. On the top and bottom appear "a set of proprietary lugs for its watch bands". It appears that the Pixel Watch won't support standard watch bands and will instead use its own set of proprietary straps.

The back of the smartwatch shows us an oval-shaped health-tracking array of sensors. The Android Central source says that the back of the smartwatch has a smooth finish, adding that it "looks metallic but feels like it’s coated with glass." Unfortunately, the source of Android Central was not able to boot the Pixel Watch as the smartwatch seemed to be stuck at the "G" Google logo during bootup. This likely means that no OS was installed on the watch when the leaker found it. With Google I/O arriving in just a few weeks, we might get to see what Google has in store for its own Pixel Watch and other Android Wear OS smartwatches.

The source, u/tagtech414, hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit following the article by Android Central. The leaker says that the smartwatch was indeed handed to him by a bartender friend. He says that his friend waited and held onto it for "a few weeks," for someone from Google to show up and ask for the smartwatch, but that didn't happen. He adds that the bands are not in the leaked images as they were "packaged separately." This is the reason why the leaker posted separate photos of the band and the Watch.

The leaker has also posted an image of the Google Pixel Watch next to a 40mm Apple Watch and a 46mm Galaxy Watch, giving an idea of how big the smartwatch will be. He adds that the bezels of the smartwatch are quite large than they appear. Revealing the dimensions, the leaker says that the smartwatch is "roughly 1/2" thick and 1 1/2" in diameter (~ 13mm x 40mm).

Google Pixel Watch 'Fit' in the works?

Shortly after the images of the Google Pixel Watch leaked, popular leaker ShrimpApplePro (via PhoneArena) revealed some more info about the upcoming Google smartwatch. The leaker says that the standard Pixel Watch will be accompanied by another model called 'Pixel Watch Fit'. As the name suggests, this smartwatch will more be focused on fitness tracking.

The leaker says that, unlike the standard Pixel Watch, the Fit model will have "very thick bezels" around the display. For more durability, the smartwatch will be made out of stainless steel. As for the price, ShrimpApplePro says that the Pixel Watch Fit will be priced at around ~$400 in the United States. We would advise you to take this information with a pinch of salt as this is the first time we're hearing about a fitness-focused Google smartwatch. None of the other leakers have shared anything about the Pixel Watch Fit. Moreover, ShrimpApplePro has a sketchy record when it comes to leaks.

What are your thoughts on the Google Pixel Watch live images? Do the leaked images make you excited about the upcoming Google smartwatch? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!