Google Pixel Watch coming next week, report suggests

Nikkei Asian Review yesterday predicted that Google will launch a 5G smartphone at its Pixel 4 event next week. The same report, citing again unnamed sources familiar with the matter, also suggests that next week’s Pixel 4 event will also see the Pixel Watch finally get unveiled.

Google’s Pixel smartwatch has been in the headlines for years now, and, since it didn’t become official at last year’s Pixel 3 unveiling, those who were looking forward to seeing the wearable were left disappointed.

A report, back in February, also by Nikkei, suggested that the Pixel Watch would finally see the light of day this year. Now Nikkei is following up on that, continuing to suggest that this year is the year for the Pixel Watch.

No details were shared in terms of specs, and the device wasn’t referred to as the Pixel Watch, but it would make sense for Google to call it this way as all of its hardware products recently are tied to the Pixel branding.