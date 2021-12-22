Google Pixel Watch to come with exclusive Wear OS features, could be powered by Exynos chipset

It's becoming clear and clear that Google is launching a Pixel Watch. The reports from Jon Prosser and Business Insider suggest that Google could launch its first smartwatch in the February-March window next year. Just a few days after a Wear OS build spilled beans on the Pixel Watch watch faces, 9to5Google has some more information to share about the smartwatch from Google.

9to5Google has found some references to the "PIXEL_EXPERIENCE_WATCH" tag in the new version of the Google app for Android. The report mentions that Google uses the "EXPERIENCE" tag for exclusive features for the Google devices. So, it seems that Google will be adding some features that will remain exclusive to the Pixel Watch. Here's what the publication had to say about the "EXPERIENCE" tag and Pixel-exclusive features:

With subsequent generations of Pixel phones, Google has continued to create more features that were exclusive to the latest Pixel phones. This has led to annual feature tags like “PIXEL_EXPERIENCE_2021” for the Pixel 6 series, as well as tags like “PIXEL_EXPERIENCE_2020_MIDYEAR” for the Pixel 5a.

Since the tag discovered carries "PIXEL WATCH" name and the "EXPERIENCE" tag, 9to5Google says that it also "means that this Pixel smartwatch should have features that will not be immediately available on other Wear OS watches."

But what these 'exclusive features' will be? Well, the report points out that even after four months of Wear OS' launch, Google Assistant hasn't made it to the watch operating system. So it suggests that Google will launch the Assistant for Wear OS with the Pixel Watch. It points out that Google will be launching the "next-generation Assistant" on the Pixel Watch that will be able to handle operations offline and do complex tasks. The publication even found an Assistant-related asset (attached below) in the Wear OS 3 emulator which has the design in-line with the Google Assistant found on the Pixel smartphones.

Finally, the report also suggests that Google will ditch Qualcomm for Samsung with the Pixel Watch. It suggests that Google Pixel Watch will run on an Exynos chipset and not the Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus. The report doesn't mention which Exynos chipset it will be but it is likely that the Watch will ship with the same processor Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 runs on, the Exynos W920.

What are your expectations from the Google Pixel Watch? What features would you like to see on it? Let us know in the comments section below!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 offers the latest features from Samsung, and comes with new sensors, activity, and health tracking features. It’s also the first smartwatch that runs the latest Wear OS system. Check out all the deals available on the smartwatch using the links given below!

Via: 9to5Google