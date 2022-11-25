This Black Friday, Google Pixel Watch is on sale for the lowest price ever. You can get up to $50 off on the smartwatch. Here's how!

Black Friday is here, and here at Pocketnow, we're working round the clock to bring the best deals to you. In the last few days, we have gathered some of the best deals on smartphones, earbuds, laptops, TVs, and more. With the latest discount, Pixel Watch, Google's first-ever smartwatch, has dropped to just $300 on sale.

The Pixel Watch, which was introduced for a price of $350 for the base variant (with Wi-Fi only, no LTE), is now available for $300 after a $50 discount. Both Amazon and Best Buy are offering amazing discounts on the Wi-Fi-only model. Even the official Google Store is offering the discount, but no discount is available on the Wi-Fi + LTE model just yet.

During our testing, we found out that the Google Pixel Watch is the best smartwatch that you can buy for your Android smartphone. It offers excellent build quality, a circular design, top-of-the-line software experience — which is both fast and feature-packed — as well as best-in-class fitness tracking.

If you are looking for a new smartwatch this holiday season, the Pixel Watch is a great option for $300. Additionally, it's worth noting that if you grab the Pixel Watch from the official Google Store, you can return your Pixel Watch until January 15, as the company has begun its holiday return policy. In other words, you can always return the Pixel Watch if you don't think it's worth the money.

