After many years of rumors, Google finally announced that it would launch its first smartwatch. Building on the success of the Pixel lineup of products, the company unveiled the Pixel Watch (1st Generation), which saw a lot of success. The watch was touted as one of the smoothest wearables in the Android world, and it provided accurate tracking for those working out and staying fit.

However, the original Pixel Watch also received a lot of criticism. The watch was too small for too many, the display only had a 30Hz refresh rate, and the bezels were too big. The battery also couldn’t last for more than a day for most users, and the watch requires daily charging that’s less than ideal. The upcoming Pixel Watch 2 will reportedly bring many advancements and enhancements, including a new chipset, display, and an ever-slightly increased battery capacity. Here, we’ll cover all the basics, leaks, and rumors about the next-generation Google Pixel Watch 2.

Price & Availability

The price of the upcoming Pixel Watch 2 remains a mystery. Early rumors indicated that Google could raise the price of the Pixel 8 series of flagship smartphones, and if that’s any indication, we could potentially see the company hike the price of the Pixel Watch too. However, it’s worth remembering that the Pixel Watch is already pricey at $350, and we wouldn’t expect a significant price jump, at least not in the US. That said, we can’t rule out price hikes across the entire 2023 Pixel lineup, and there’s a chance Google will increase the prices.

We don’t know the exact release date for the upcoming Pixel Watch 2, but we already have a good idea. Google has already confirmed that its next Made By Google Fall event will take place on October 4 in New York. We expect Google to announce the new Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and the new Pixel Watch at the event.

Pixel Watch 2: Specifications

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is rumored to come with significant hardware and performance improvements over the previous generation. According to the latest leaks, Google will switch from the two-year-old Exynos chip to the one-year-old Snapdragon W5 chip to increase efficiency and performance (via Android Authority). This could also offer significant battery improvements, making the Pixel Watch 2 a two-day wearable.

The chip could also improve health tracking and sports detection, and offer a more reliable experience while consuming less power.

Google Pixel Watch 2 Rumored specifications. Note that some specifications are based on the Google Pixel Watch (1st Generation) and may not be accurate. Operating System Wear OS 4 Case Material Stainless Steel Sizes 41mm Display 1.2-inch, AMOLED, 450 x 450 CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 RAM 2GB Storage 32GB eMMC Battery 306 mAh Connectivity LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, UWB Price from ~$350 Dimensions 1.61 x 1.61 x 0.48 in (41 x 41 x 12.3 mm) Weight 1.27 oz (36 g) Color options Black, Silver, Gold

Design

When it comes to the design of the Pixel Watch 2, early rumors indicated that Google might switch the casing material from stainless steel to aluminium. It’s not certain why Google would want to downgrade the chassis’ material, but the most plausible explanation could be to save on costs. The new casing could be less durable than stainless steel, and it could be more prone to scratches, scuffs, and dents.

In terms of looks, the watch is expected to look nearly identical to the first-generation Pixel Watch with the same 1.2-inch display and same large bezels. Google isn’t expected to make any large changes to the design and overall feel of the Pixel Watch 2, and the company might only focus on hardware improvements in 2023. That said, we could see additional features and customization options, as well as even more watch faces to complement the design of the watch.

We also heard leaks that Google could be working on new straps for the new smartwatch, including one with plastic, another with a metal mesh, and another with a metal link (via 9to5Google). It’s unclear if the bands will continue to be proprietary or whether Google will allow a wider range of bands to attach to the watch.

Display

The first-generation Pixel Watch came with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with 450 x 450 resolution. It had Always-on Display (AoD), and Gorilla Glass 5. The screen had a peak brightness of 1000 nits and 320 Pixel-per Inch (PPI), which provided a sharp and great-looking display in most lighting conditions.

However, the first-gen Pixel Watch only had a 30Hz display. While the software made the smartwatch feel smooth for everyday use, we wish the watch was offered with a more modern 60Hz panel that’d make navigating and general usability smoother and more reliable. The 60Hz panel would make animations look even better, and the user experience could be significantly improved. Additionally, we’d love to see smaller bezels, and larger displays, as well as an additional size.

Software & Health

The Pixel Watch 2 will likely support existing features and come with the same sensors as its predecessor. We expect to see the same GPS, SpO2, sleep tracking, and the same built-in Fitbit companion integration. As before, the Pixel Watch will be able to track various sports activities, sleep, and even enable users to run ECG tests.

On the software-side of things, we’re expecting the watch to launch with Google’s own take on Wear OS 4, the latest version of the wearable platform. The watch will benefit from several updates, though we expect the first-generation Pixel Watch to be updated sometime soon as well. We’ve also seen a leak not that long ago that suggests that the Pixel Watch 2 would gain support for dynamic theming, allowing watch faces to adapt to a color palette. It’s not sure if this would be based on the phone’s wallpaper, or a user-selected option.

Battery

The Google Pixel Watch (1st Generation) wasn’t exactly a battery champion, and it was known as a solid one-day smartwatch. While the watch could run roughly a day on a charge, it wasn’t ideal for long and extensive workouts, as the user had to top up the wearable before the end of the day, especially if they also wanted to track their sleep metrics.

When it comes to the next-generation Watch 2, Google is rumored to bump up the battery capacity to 306 mAh, up from 294 mAh, which is a modest increase. That said, the small bump in the battery and the new SoC should, in theory, provide better efficiency and performance, extending the battery life even further. We can only speculate at this time, and we hope that the Pixel Watch 2 will be able to last for up to two days on a single charge.

Pixel Watch 2: What we want to see

Better battery life: The battery life of the first-generation Pixel Watch is what’s keeping most users away from switching from their Galaxy smartwatches, and other maker’s devices. Having a smartwatch that needs to be charged daily isn’t convenient, and most users are looking for a watch that can last a minimum of two to three days on a single charge, enabling sleep tracking and automatic detection of sports activities. We hope that Google can improve the current situation and include a chip and a larger battery cell that can provide more user-friendly results.

