While the Google Pixel Watch might not be as large and as fancy as many other smartwatches on the market, it’s loved by many due to its fluid and smooth interface, and great set of features. It’s fair to say, the Pixel Watch isn’t known for having a long battery life, but the latest rumors and leaks claim that the second generation of Google Pixel Watch 2 could change things significantly.

Related: These are the best smartwatches that money can buy

From Samsung to Qualcomm

Source: Qualcomm

According to 9to5Google’s sources, the next generation of Google Pixel Watch 2 could ditch Google’s own chipset in favor of the Qualcomm-made Snapdragon W5 chipset series. The Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 was announced back in July, 2022, and it brought several key new features and advancements to the wearable chipset platform, including better power efficiency, more performance, Bluetooth 5.3, and much more.

Google used its own chip in the first generation Pixel Watch, which was based on Samsung’s Exynos 9110 chip built on the 10nm process using two Cortex-A53 cores. The move would be surprising, given that the new Google was rumored to use the W920 chip from Samsung – the same chip that powered the Galaxy Watch 4 series – to power the Google Pixel Watch 2.

Battery

The chip isn’t the only thing that’s rumored to be different on the Pixel Watch 2, and the battery of the next smartwatch is expected to be only ever so slightly larger. However, Google is said to have achieved more than a day of usage with the Always-on Display (AoD) turned on.

While we’re not expecting massive changes in this department, the initial rumors sound great and exciting, as the current Pixel Watch can barely last a day on a single charge for power users – and the current gen. Pixel Watch is only rated for 24 hours of use with the AoD disabled.

If the battery does end up being larger, we could expect the Pixel Watch to last for more than 24 hours on a single charge, and with the new chip, there’s the potential for a Google-made watch to last for up to two days on a single charge. The two-day battery life would be great to see, but as always, take this with a grain of salt, as things could still change, and the Pixel Fall Event is still many months away.

Sensors & Tracking

The Pixel Watch 2 is rumored to come with similar health-tracking sensors to the Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch. The most notable feature of the smartwatch is the ability to track stress all day, as well as the skin temperature. Fitbit devices measure the skin temperate at various times, including at night, to provide a wide variety of useful information.

Alongside the cEDA sensor, we expect to see the same built-in GPS, sports tracking features, heart rate sensor, ECG, and SpO2. The smartwatch will likely have all of the same Fitbit Premium features that came with the first-generation Pixel Watch and include a trial and a premium membership with all eligible purchases that could last for six months.

Aside from these new features and rumors, there’s not much we know already, and it’s worth remembering that these are just rumors. Google still has a few months to finalize the design and develop a product that can hopefully beat the first generation. As for what we want to see, we’d love to see a larger display and potentially another size to fit everyone. More colors, a faster chip, and a larger battery are all essential for the smartwatch to be able to compete with Samsung’s Galaxy Watch and Apple’s smartwatches.