Key Takeaways The upcoming Google Pixel Watch 2 will be available in four colors: White, Grey, Black, and Blue, with different strap styles.

The design of the watch will be nearly identical to the first generation, with a rounded watch face, bezels, and the same measurements.

The watch will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip for improved performance and efficiency, along with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and various health monitoring features.

Google is holding its Made By Google event on October 4 in New York. We’re just shy of a week away from the event where the company is expected to unveil the Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and the second generation of Google Pixel Watch 2. While we’re only a few days away from the official unveiling, a new report has showcased four new colors of the watch, and high-quality renders from every angle of the new wearable.

A new report from WinFuture (via AndroidPolice) revealed the new colors for the upcoming Google Pixel Watch 2, confirming that it will be available in White, Grey, Black, and Blue colors. It’s worth pointing out that the casing will be the same color for the different models, and it’s only the strap that will be offered in different styles.

Looking at the images, the renders don’t reveal a lot of information that we didn’t know already. It shows we should expect a nearly identical design to the Google Pixel Watch (1st Gen). The rounded watch face and case and even the measurements are said to be identical, and the rotating crown will have the same location. The watch even has the same 1.2-inch OLED display and, the now considered, large bezels.

As reported earlier, the watch will reportedly be powered by the slightly newer Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip that should provide significant performance and efficiency improvements, hoping to address some of the battery concerns we saw on the predecessor. The watch will have 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. We’re expecting to see the same 41 x 41 x 12.3 mm dimensions, and the same 5 ATM and IP68 water resistance rating. Existing straps from the Pixel Watch (1st Gen) will also reportedly be compatible with the Pixel Watch 2nd Generation.

There will be an optical heart rate sensor that’ll enable blood oxygen monitoring, and a multi-purpose electrical sensor, likely for ECG and advanced heart rate tracking. The watch will come with Wear OS 4, and the wearable will have a 306 mAh battery.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 will be unveiled on Wednesday, October 4 at 10 AM ET. Google will stream the event live on YouTube. We don’t have the exact pricing for the Pixel Watch 2, but we previously heard that it might cost slightly more than last year’s Pixel Watch.

We’re also expecting the company to unveil the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, and there’s a chance we might also see a new pair of wireless earbuds, although we haven’t heard many rumors. Android 14 is said to be released publicly on the same day, so prepare for an eventful day.