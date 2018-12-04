Android

Google starts rolling out Pixel updates, including improved memory performance

This year’s Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL devices have been exhibiting more bugs than usual. Good thing is, however, that Google is aware of and working on fixing most of them, in order to maintain a good user experience. Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 2, and Pixel 2 XL owners will start receiving several Pixel updates as of Monday, including one that offers “improved memory performance in certain circumstances”.

Another patch is bringing improved camera capture performance for this year’s and last year’s Pixel devices. There’s a comprehensive list below that includes the list of 13 functional patches, and the phones that it will be available for. In addition to these functional patches, a security is also being pushed out, as we’ve started a new month. This is December’s. While your phone will notify you of a pending update or its existence, you can always manually check by going to Settings, System, Advanced, System update.

Pixel Android patches

