Google officially announced its renewed interest in tablets at Google I/O 2022. The company revealed it’s developing a new tablet, the Google Pixel Tablet. Google said that its new device would arrive in 2023. As we inch closer to the Google I/O 2023 developers conference, it’s looking more likely that we’ll see the tablet unveiled and shown off to the public and developers. We combined all official and unofficial information, including the latest rumors and leaks, into one place. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Google Pixel Tablet.

Google announced the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the Pixel Watch smartwatch, all of which have been selling well, per the reports from trusted sources. It’s safe to say that the tech community and the public have high expectations for a new tablet, especially since Google abandoned the project in 2015, with the Pixel C tablet being the last device sporting the Google Pixel branding.

Colors

So far, Google has showcased the Pixel Tablet in two colors, a gray/green, and the white/beige models. We expect to see three color options, and there may also be a pink variant yet to be seen. We could also see a black model, but we haven’t seen any render images or official information from Google at this time.

Pixel Tablet: Rumored Specifications

While there’s still a lot of mystery about the exact specifications of the Pixel Tablet, Google has already confirmed that it’ll be equipped with the flagship Google Tensor G2 chipset. The same chip currently powers the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro flagship devices, and it’s more than capable of handling graphics-intensive games, multitasking, and processing large amounts of data.

Rumors also indicate the tablet may have 128GB and 256GB storage configuration options, and we expect to see 6GB of memory. Official images also reveal the Pixel Tablet will support a special dock, that’ll enable the device to receive charge wirelessly (likely through the pins on the back), and there’s a chance we’ll see several new features for this docking mode, similar to what we’ve seen on the Google Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max smart displays.

The Google Pixel Tablet is said to arrive with Android 13, and we expect Google to update the device to Android 14 when it rolls out at the end of August or in September. That is, assuming the device is unveiled before that date. Leaks claim the tablet will also support stylus input, and we might see Google reveal its own pen alongside the new device.

Design

Source: Google

The design of the upcoming Pixel Tablet is pretty standard, and there’s nothing eye-catchy about its looks. The tablet doesn’t appear to borrow any design elements from the Pixel 7 series, or even the Pixel 6a or the upcoming Pixel 7a. If anything, it borrows many elements from the Google Pixel 5 with its sleek looks and similar rear design.

It features a regular rectangular shape with rounded edges. It appears to be a horizontally focused device, and Google has already introduced several new features in Android 12L, Android 13, and Android 14 that focus on improving the Android experience on foldables and large-screen devices.

The back of the tablet appears to have pins. There will likely be magnets included too, which will be used to prop up the tablet on the Google Pixel Tablet Stand. It’s unclear what functionality this will bring, but we expect wireless charging, and additional features similar to the ones we’ve seen on the Google Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max smart displays. The tablet is likely oriented as a tablet when removed from the dock, and a smart display in a docked position. We expect to see smart home controls, the ability to make calls, music player buttons, an easier way to browse the web, Google Assistant-specific features, and more.

Looking at the tablet from a horizontal angle, we can see a single rear camera. There’s also a power button on the top that’ll likely have an embedded fingerprint reader, and the volume rocker. The top will also house a microphone. The left side has cutouts for the USB-C port and two speakers. The right side only appears to contain two speakers and an additional microphone.

Display

The Pixel Tablet will reportedly feature a 10.95-inch display with 1600 x 1560 resolution. It’s currently unclear what display panel the Pixel Tablet will use. We’re also unaware of what technology Google may equip the tablet with, and it’s up to anyone to guess whether it’ll come with an LCD panel or an OLED display. The refresh rate is also up in the rumor mill, but we’d expect at least a 90Hz.

What we can tell from the renders provided by Google is that the front of the device will have fairly large bezels. This should help users hold on to the device while it’s in use. The bezel will also house the front-facing camera sensor, placed horizontally on the top of the device.

Camera

The tablet will come with a single rear-facing camera. We don’t have much information about the sensor or the specifics at this time, but we expect a sensor from a Pixel smartphone. Assuming it’s a budget tablet, we could see a similar sensor found in the Pixel A-series devices, but we can’t rule out the same unit that’s also used in the Pixel flagship smartphones.

Previous leaks claimed the tablet would lack support for 4K video recording, and many features found in the Pixel 7 series. If true, there’s a chance that Google would market this as a tablet that’s meant to stay in your house. However, the front-facing camera is rumored to have several features borrowed from the Nest Hub Max smart display to improve video calls.

Battery

Given the 10.95-inch display and the compact form factor, we’d expect the battery cell to be anywhere between 7,000 to 8,000 mAh. Bear in mind that this is all speculation, since Google hasn’t revealed any of these details.

What we do know is that the tablet will be powered by the Tensor G2 chip, and likely come with Android 13 or Android 14 out of the box. Both operating systems are optimized and offer power-saving features. The SoC should ensure the device is up to date. Google worked closely with app developers to further optimize the Android experience for large-screen devices, and we expect the Pixel Tablet to provide a reasonable battery life.

What we want to see

The Google Pixel Tablet looks promising, although there are a few concerns and unanswered questions. We don’t know how Google intends to market this device, and the current rumors and leaks point towards a tablet that’s meant to act as a smart display with some Android/tablet functionality on the side.

It’s been a while since Google unveiled a tablet, and we’d love to see the company return with a device that’s capable and powerful enough to handle multitasking. We’d love to see the tablet play graphics-intensive games and a large and accurate display to watch movies on. The speakers and their placements point to a stereo setup, that’ll hopefully sound good, providing an immersive experience for listening to music and watching videos.

Video calls are also very important, since many people often make calls on larger screens. We’d love to see many features implemented and brought over from Google Nest Hub Max. It’s safe to say we have high expectations for the upcoming tablet, and we look forward to finally seeing it.