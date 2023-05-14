Google Pixel Tablet The Google Pixel Tablet aims to provide the best large-screen entertainment center at home. It's powered by the new Tensor G2 chipset, and has many smart home features built-in. It comes with a speaker dock to provide the ultimate portable home entertainment experience. Storage 128GB (UFS 3.1) CPU Google Tensor G2, Titan M2 security chip Memory 8 GB (LPDDR5) Operating System Android 13 Battery 27Wh, 15W charging via dock and USB-C charging cable Ports USB-Type C 3.2 Gen 1, 4-pin POGO connector (used for charging and connecting to the Charging Speaker Dock) Camera (Rear, Front) Front: 8MP, f/2.0, Fixed focus, 84-degree FoV, 1/4-inch, Rear: 8MP, f/2.0, Fixed focus, 84-degree FoV, 1/4-inch Display (Size, Resolution) 10.95-inch, IPS LCD, 2560 x 1600, 16:10, 276 PPI, Supports USI 2.0 stylus pens Price $499 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, UWB Measurements 17.4 oz (493 grams) Colors Hazel, Rose, Porcelain $500 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy

OnePlus Pad The OnePlus Pad is the company's first tablet. It has a large 11.6-inch display, powered by the Dimensity 9000 chip with 12GB of RAM. It supports 67W fast wired charging, and it can last for days using the large 9510 mAh battery. Storage 128/256GB CPU MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Memory 8/12GB Operating System OxygenOS 13.1 (based on Android 13) Battery 9,510mAh, 67W wired charging Ports USB Type-C 2.0 Camera (Rear, Front) Rear: 13MP, Front: 8MP Display (Size, Resolution) 11.61-inch, IPS LCD, 144Hz, 500 nits, 2000 x 2800 Price $479 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Measurements 10.16 x 7.46 x 0.26 in (258 x 189.4 x 6.5 mm) Colors Halo Green $479 at OnePlus

Tablets can have a variety of functions, and the accessories they work with heavily dictate how they will fit into your daily lives. And two tablets launched in 2023 match this analogy perfectly — Google Pixel Tablet and OnePlus Pad.

With both tablets having similar prices — $499 for Pixel Tablet and $479 for OnePlus Pad — we believe picking between the two can become confusing. Here we explore how the two devices stack up against each and suggest which one you should buy.

Technical Specifications

Google Pixel Tablet The Google Pixel Tablet aims to provide the best large-screen entertainment center at home. It's powered by the new Tensor G2 chipset, and has many smart home features built-in. It comes with a speaker dock to provide the ultimate portable home entertainment experience. Storage 128GB (UFS 3.1) CPU Google Tensor G2, Titan M2 security chip Memory 8 GB (LPDDR5) Operating System Android 13 Battery 27Wh, 15W charging via dock and USB-C charging cable Ports USB-Type C 3.2 Gen 1, 4-pin POGO connector (used for charging and connecting to the Charging Speaker Dock) Camera (Rear, Front) Front: 8MP, f/2.0, Fixed focus, 84-degree FoV, 1/4-inch, Rear: 8MP, f/2.0, Fixed focus, 84-degree FoV, 1/4-inch Display (Size, Resolution) 10.95-inch, IPS LCD, 2560 x 1600, 16:10, 276 PPI, Supports USI 2.0 stylus pens Price $499 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, UWB Measurements 17.4 oz (493 grams) Colors Hazel, Rose, Porcelain $500 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy

OnePlus Pad The OnePlus Pad is the company's first tablet. It has a large 11.6-inch display, powered by the Dimensity 9000 chip with 12GB of RAM. It supports 67W fast wired charging, and it can last for days using the large 9510 mAh battery. Storage 128/256GB CPU MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Memory 8/12GB Operating System OxygenOS 13.1 (based on Android 13) Battery 9,510mAh, 67W wired charging Ports USB Type-C 2.0 Camera (Rear, Front) Rear: 13MP, Front: 8MP Display (Size, Resolution) 11.61-inch, IPS LCD, 144Hz, 500 nits, 2000 x 2800 Price $479 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Measurements 10.16 x 7.46 x 0.26 in (258 x 189.4 x 6.5 mm) Colors Halo Green $479 at OnePlus

Google Pixel Tablet vs. OnePlus Pad: Design

The Pixel Tablet and OnePlus Pad come with a build made of metal and glass, but they differ a little when you look at the execution. On the former, the aluminum frame is covered with a nano-ceramic coating that attempts to replicate actual porcelain, while the latter lays all its metal bare to the touch. Nevertheless, we've had hands-on time with the OnePlus Pad and know that its curved edges feel great to use. The Pixel Tablet is likely to offer a similar experience.

Regarding colors, the Pixel Tablet is available in three options — Porcelain (Beige), Hazel (Olive), and Rose (a Salmon-like shade) — while the OnePlus Pad is only available in Green. Also, if you'd like a black front bezel on the Pixel Tablet, you'll have to pick the Hazel option; the other two colors feature a striking white bezel.

Now, these devices are also designed to work with a set of accessories, and to interface with them, the tablets use pogo pins. On the Pixel Tablet, you'll find these on the back of the device, while on the OnePlus Pad, they're designed into the tablet's left edge.

Google Pixel Tablet vs. OnePlus Pad: Display Comparison

The Pixel Tablet and OnePlus Pad feature reasonably-sized screens that you comfortably use for content consumption and work. So, while you can't go wrong with either choice, the screen on the OnePlus Pad does have some advantages.

On the Pixel Tablet, the LCD measures 10.95 inches, whereas on the OnePlus Pad, it's 11.6 inches. Its aspect ratio also makes it a more comfortable choice for reading. The LCD screen on the latter also refreshes at 144Hz, which is smoother than the 60Hz on the Pixel Tablet and more enjoyable to use.

Apart from these differences, the displays are similar in the sense that they have a peak brightness of 500 nits and support a stylus. With the OnePlus Pad, you can use the OnePlus Stylo, while with the Pixel Tablet, you can use any USI 2.0 pen.

Google Pixel Tablet vs. OnePlus Pad: Performance, RAM, and Storage

Speaking of processing prowess, the Pixel Tablet ships with the Tensor G2, the exact processor that Google ships with the newly announced Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold. It can easily get most of your day-to-day tasks accomplished, and you can even hand it over to kids in your household to play games. It has 8 GB of RAM, and storage options include 128 GB and 256 GB.

As for the OnePlus Pad, it ships with the Dimensity 9000, a 4nm processor that's more powerful and efficient than the Tensor G2. It's likely part of the reason that OnePlus is touting the device as a great productivity device, as it can breeze between applications. The OnePlus Pad comes in multiple versions too, one with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage and another with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Google Pixel Tablet vs. OnePlus Pad: Battery Performance

Google Pixel Tablet on the wireless charging stand. Source: Google

The Pixel Tablet and OnePlus Pad come with large batteries, but the OnePlus Pad gets the better end of the stick as its chassis packs in a 37Wh cell compared to the 27Wh one on the Pixel Tablet. The OnePlus Pad even supports 67W fast charging, ensuring you have it ready to go as and when required.

As for charging hardware, OnePlus includes a 67W charger in its retail packaging. With the Pixel Tablet, you won't receive a charger but the Charging Speaker Dock, which will help keep the device powered and convert it into a smart home hub when it's docked.

Google Pixel Tablet vs. OnePlus Pad: Software Experience

The software experience between the two tablets is bound to be similar on many levels, as they both will ship with Android 13 out of the box. But the Pixel Tablet and OnePlus Pad have a fundamental difference in their approach to the market.

With the Pixel Tablet, Google is taking a course that promotes home use, focusing on media consumption and smart home functionality. On the other hand, OnePlus, which launched its first tablet, promotes a more productivity-based approach.

Hence, you'll see the latter transform into a smart home hub when docked and act as a multi-person tablet perfect for media consumption. With the OnePlus Pad, you'll find features that let you sync it with your smartphone and access a sea of features.

Which one should you buy?

Overall, if you want to keep your tablet use restricted to media consumption, either choice will serve you well. But, if you've been planning on leveling up your smart home setup, the Pixel Tablet should be your choice, as its ability to double as a hub will be handy. The OnePlus Pad, on the other hand, should be your pick if you want a device with a set of accessories available to make the most of its processing power and give you a chance to take your work on the go.

OnePlus Pad Choice for Productivity The OnePlus Pad is the company's first tablet. It has a large 11.6-inch display, powered by the Dimensity 9000 chip with 12GB of RAM. It supports 67W fast wired charging, and it can last for days using the large 9510 mAh battery. See at OnePlus