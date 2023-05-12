Google Pixel Tablet The Google Pixel Tablet aims to provide the best large-screen entertainment center at home. It's powered by the new Tensor G2 chipset, and has many smart home features built-in. It comes with a speaker dock to provide the ultimate portable home entertainment experience. Pros Charging Speaker Dock included Stock Android with Pixel features Doubles as a Smart Home speaker/tablet Cons Slow charging No keyboard accessories $500 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy

Google’s latest Pixel Tablet is finally here, and as the leaks suggested, it’s primarily aimed to be used at home, where it can also act as a smart Nest Hub with smart home controls and the Charging Speaker Dock. But how does it compare against Apple’s 10th Gen iPad? Well, that’s what we’re about to find out in this post, and tell you why you should pick one over the other.

During Google I/O 2023, the company also announced its first foldable smartphone, the Google Pixel Fold, as well as a new midranger, the Google Pixel 7a.

Pixel Tablet vs Apple iPad: Price & availability

Before we get into the pricing for each of the devices, it’s important to mention that the Google Pixel Tablet comes with 128GB of storage, while the iPad (10th Gen) comes with 64GB by default. The Pixel Tablet also comes with the Charging Speaker Dock, and the device costs $499 in the US.

The iPad, with its 64GB base storage, costs $449, while the 256GB storage configuration will set you back $599. This price doesn’t include any of the accessories, all of which will cost extra, such as the Apple Pencil, the Folio keyboard and case, and anything else. When it comes to the price, the Pixel Tablet is a clear winner, even with its higher price tag. It’s a much better value and bang for your buck when all things are considered.

Model Price (USD) Price (GBP) Price (EUR) Pixel Tablet $499 £599 €679 iPad (10th Gen) $449 £499 €579

Pixel Tablet vs Apple iPad: Specifications



Google Pixel Tablet iPad 10th Generation Storage 128GB (UFS 3.1) 64/256GB CPU Google Tensor G2, Titan M2 security chip Apple A14 Bionic Memory 8 GB (LPDDR5) 4GB Operating System Android 13 iPadOS Battery 27Wh, 15W charging via dock and USB-C charging cable 8,557mAh Ports USB-Type C 3.2 Gen 1, 4-pin POGO connector (used for charging and connecting to the Charging Speaker Dock) USB Type-C 2.0 Camera (Rear, Front) Front: 8MP, f/2.0, Fixed focus, 84-degree FoV, 1/4-inch, Rear: 8MP, f/2.0, Fixed focus, 84-degree FoV, 1/4-inch Rear: 12MP f/1.8, Front: 12MP f/2.4 Display (Size, Resolution) 10.95-inch, IPS LCD, 2560 x 1600, 16:10, 276 PPI, Supports USI 2.0 stylus pens 10.9-inch, Liquid Retina IPS LCD, 1640 x 2360, 500 nits Price $499 $449 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, UWB 5G/LTE Measurements 17.4 oz (493 grams) 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 in (248.6 x 179.5 x 7 mm) Colors Hazel, Rose, Porcelain Blue, Pink, Yellow, Silver

Pixel Tablet vs Apple iPad: Design & Display

The Pixel Tablet measures 258 x 169 x 8.1 mm, while the iPad is 248.6 x 179.5 x 7 mm. They’re both compact and fairly lightweight, weighing 493g and 477g, respectively. The Pixel Tablet is slightly taller, wider, and thicker, but that shouldn’t make it much harder to use than the iPad.

When it comes to the display, both tablets have a nearly identical display size, with the Pixel Tablet boasting a 10.95-inch, and the iPad a 10.9-inch panel. Both devices have the same IPS LCD technology, and while they’re nothing to brag about, they should provide a comfortable and immersive experience when multitasking, playing games, and consuming content.

It’s worth pointing out that neither device has a fast refresh rate display panel, and it’s surprising that Google equipped its latest tablet with a 60Hz panel. Apple is known to be good at customizing its animations and making its displays feel smoother than 60Hz; therefore, this battle would likely go towards the iPad.

When it comes to additional accessories, both tablet support stylus input; however, Apple’s iPad is only compatible with the old Apple Pencil 1st Generation, which still charges through Lightning – despite the tablet coming with a USB-C port. This means that iPad users will either need to carry and purchase an adapter separately, or carry around a Lightning cable just to charge their stylus. It’s everything but ideal.

Putting the two devices side by side reveals that both tablets have fairly slim bezels, and minimalist looks. Both devices are made of high-quality materials, and they feel premium and great to touch. There’s no right or wrong here, and we’re glad to see that neither Apple nor Google sacrifice integrity and build quality.

Pixel Tablet vs Apple iPad: Camera

2 Images Source: Apple

Close

The iPad comes with a 12MP f/1.8 single camera on the back, located in the top corner. It also has a 12MP f/2.4 ultrawide front-facing camera, making it excellent for video calls, and the occasional selfies. The Pixel Tablet has the same 8Mp f/2.4 cameras on the front and back, and while it’s nothing special, we’re keen to see the results from it when we get a chance to play with the device.

We don’t expect either of these devices to capture breathtaking images, but we expect them to provide a comfortable and a great overall experience for capturing photos in the moment, and helping users see AR elements, and take occasional photos. The Pixel Tablet will benefit from Google’s computational photography engine, and the results should be clear with accurate skin colors, contrast, sharpness, and dynamic range.

There’s no clear winner in this category, since neither of the devices have an LED flash to light up scenes, and due to their rather unexciting specifications. If you’re after a device that can take beautiful photos, the chances are, the phone in your pocket will likely take better photos than any of these two tablets.

Pixel Tablet vs Apple iPad: Performance

The Pixel Tablet is powered by Google’s own Tensor G2 chipset, the same chip that can be found in the flagship Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the new midranger, the Pixel 7a smartphones. It’s a powerful SoC, ready to take on multitasking, gaming, and it’s excellent for processing computational photography in a matter of seconds. The chip doesn’t lag or throttle excessively. And we expect the Pixel Tablet to provide an enjoyable, great experience for everyday use and power users.

The iPad (10th Gen) is powered by Apple A14 Bionic SoC, the same chip that powers the iPhone 12 series of devices. It might be a fairly old chipset at this point, but it’s still more than capable, and it plays games like no other tablet in its price category. It’s still fluid, smooth, and fast, and it’s excellent for both power and general users, regardless of the task they’re up to.

The Pixel Tablet runs Android 13, and the device will be the first in line, alongside other Pixel products, to receive Android 14 later this year. The new software promises a lot of enhancements, new features, and improvements, and we can’t wait to see it in action.

The iPad runs the latest version of iPadOS, and similarly, it’ll receive the latest update from Apple when it becomes available later in the fall. The primary difference between the two devices are the quality and the number of professional apps that are available on each platform.

Now that Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro are officially coming to the iPads, it’s clear that this is a clear win for content creators, those who work in media, and other professionals who require or need to work on the go. The iPad provides more Pro-grade applications and utilities, whereas the Android equivalents are either limited, too far and between, or simply do not exist at this point. When it comes to gaming, both platforms offer similar experiences and the same vast library of applications and games. It’s when we look at the apps aimed at professionals where the iPad series shines.

Pixel Tablet vs Apple iPad: Battery

As things stand, it’s simply not possible for us to comment on the battery life of the Pixel Tablet, but rest assured, we’ll provide you with plenty of information during our review. As for the iPad, the device can last a comfortable full workday on a single charge, although this will largely depend on how you use your device, and the apps you’re using.

Both tablets come with USB-C ports, and the Pixel Tablet also has a 4-pin pogo connector on the back, allowing you to attach it to the Charging Speaker Dock to charge the device, and play music. The Pixel Tablet is aimed to be used as a tablet when off the dock, and a Smart Nest Home Hub when placed on the dock. It comes with all the smart home features that we all love, and Google wants everyone to have one in their homes.

When it comes to charging, Apple says the iPad takes roughly two hours to go from zero to 100%, using the 20W charger and USB-C port. The Pixel Tablet supports 15W charging and has a 27Wh cell inside. Sadly, both devices charge at a rather slow rate, based on today’s standards, but the Pixel Tablet should always have plenty of battery left, given that you use the dock as intended.

Pixel Tablet vs Apple iPad: Which one should you buy?

Considering all of the above, it’s easy to see that the iPad is a clear winner when it comes to using professional applications, and it’s the device that we’d recommend for the majority of users out there. However, for those who only intend to use the tablet form factor at home, and have been on the edge of buying the Google Nest Hub, the Pixel Tablet might be the exact device they’ve been waiting for.

The Pixel Tablet is excellent for what it offers and promises, and while we can’t say whether it’s worth the money just yet, we can’t wait to take it for a spin and test it out more thoroughly. That said, until we finish our reviews, we’d recommend you to either hold on with your purchase, or buy the iPad. Remember that none of the accessories for the iPad are cheap. Once you add up the storage upgrade, additional Apple Pencil, and Folio keyboard, you could’ve spent that money on the MacBook Air, providing you with everything in a small and light form factor.