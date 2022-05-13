Everything we know about Google Pixel Tablet

Google unveiled a bunch of new products and updates at its Google I/O 2022 developer conference on Wednesday. The company announced the Google Pixel 6a, theGoogle Pixel Buds Pro, and new renders of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The company also revealed the most anticipated smartwatch, the Google Pixel Watch. Google also revealed the Google AR prototype glasses, a new massive update for Google Maps, and unveiled the new Android 13 software features.

One of the most surprising announcements was, however, the introduction of the new tablet. Google hasn’t made an Android tablet for many years, and its last Pixel C tablet was far from a successful device. The Nexus tablets were surprisingly affordable and as a result, very popular back in the day. The new official renders of the upcoming Google Pixel Tablet appears to show a minimalistic and modern design.

Google Pixel Tablet: Pricing & Availability

Google only teased the upcoming Google Pixel Tablet, and it didn’t reveal the pricing, but it did confirm that it will be coming sometime in 2023. Our best assumption is that it will be announced at the following Google I/O 2023 in May or October alongside the Pixel 8 series. It’s up to anyone’s guess at this point.

Design

Google shared a few render images of its upcoming Google Pixel Tablet, which gives us a closer look at the new Android tablet. Up until now, Android users only had the option to pick up Samsung tablets with high-performing chipsets, as other brands are either not widely available in North America or cost too much due to fees.

The Google Pixel Tablet appears to be a modern and minimalistic device with a simple, no-nonsense design. It reminds us of the Google Pixel 5. The tablet will also likely have a fingerprint sensor built-in to the power button on the top, which appears to be located on near the camera on the top of the device. The volume rocker is right next to it, making it easy to reach and find.

The design itself looks too minimalistic and bare, and it doesn’t have anything that’d shout that it's a premium and high-end device. It doesn’t look as cheap as an Amazon Fire tablet, but it also doesn’t look as premium and modern as the latest iPad Air. It has relatively thick bezels around the front, and if anything, the front reminds us of Google Nest Hub’s display. We also have no idea if it has any form of protection against water and dust, although most tablets usually lack that feature to save on costs.

The back also packs a few pogo pins that suggest that it could power and attach additional accessories such as keyboards, styluses, and more.

Specifications

As mentioned previously, Google didn’t share any information whatsoever other than that it’s working on a new Android tablet that’ll arrive sometime next year. Google started producing and using its own Google Tensor chipset, which was unveiled alongside the Google Pixel 6 series back in October 2021.

We already know that the upcoming Google Pixel 7 series will pack the next-generation Google Tensor chipset, likely having several performance improvements and power efficiency updates over its predecessor. Given that we know that the device comes out sometime next year, we can safely assume that the tablet will be powered by either a second-generation Google Tensor chipset, or a third-generation one. We have no reason to believe that Google is developing a separate chipset for the tablet, but it’s a possibility that could very well happen.

The tablet also makes us wonder if it’ll have 6GB, 8GB, or more memory inside. Tablets are used for multitasking and entertainment, and it would make sense to have more than smartphones.

We can also easily see that it will have a single front-facing camera and a rear camera. If you ask me, rear cameras have a place on tablets as it makes them more convenient to snap a photo of documents and other non-essential memories. We’re hoping to see at least a 12MP camera from previous Pixel generations to provide adequate quality thanks to the power of software optimizations and a decent selfie shooter to have conference calls with colleagues, family, and friends.

There isn’t much else that we know about the upcoming Google Pixel Tablet, but be sure to keep an eye out at Pocketnow.com as we’ll update this article, and cover the upcoming device in more detail as it becomes available.