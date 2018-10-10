For wireless charging, a Pixel Stand to go with your Pixel 3 XL

The Nexus phones had it, but the first two Pixel phones “Made by Google” did not. Fortunately for multi-modal charge-heads, wireless charging has returned with triumph on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. So, perhaps it’s best to get a wireless charging pad straight from Google itself.

Its offering is the Pixel Stand, a self-explanatory product that keeps the Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL at an angle, keeping the screen splayed for anything the user might need, say, in the morning like traffic and weather information or just a good excuse for a personal album slideshow from Google Photos. The stand also lets users see who’s knocking on their Nest Hello video doorbell automatically, right on top of the Pixel Stand.

The stand charges up to 10 watts for all Qi-compatible devices in both orientations, though some of the above features are exclusive to the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The Stand costs $79 and will ship from when the phones ship, around October 19.