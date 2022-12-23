Smartphone manufacturers are always thinking ahead when it comes to the release of their devices, with many companies working on devices that are one or even two generations ahead of what is currently available on the market. And now, a leak from Android Authority has given us a glimpse into Google's plans for its upcoming Pixel devices. According to the report, Google has a number of devices in the works for 2023, starting with the highly anticipated Pixel Fold.

2023: The year Google enters the foldable market

We've been eagerly awaiting Google's entry into the foldable market, and it looks like 2023 could be the year we see the Pixel Fold hit the shelves. Previous leaks have already given us a good idea of what to expect from the device in terms of design, and now Android Authority reports that Google will launch this device at the annual I/O conference in April or May. The device is internally being called "felix" but will be marketed as Pixel Fold.

In addition to the Pixel Fold, it looks like Google will also introduce a new smartphone codenamed "lynx," which is rumored to be the Pixel 7a, at the I/O 2023. While it was always the expectation that Google will launch the successor to the highly-successful Pixel 6a in April or May, the report claims that Google will again sell the smartphone at around $449, despite new features such as wireless charging, 90Hz display, and new camera sensors.

Of course, Google is also expected to release its Pixel Tablet, which it first showcased at the I/O 2022 conference in 2023. However, the report does not include any information about when the search engine giant will bring the tablet to the market. Personally, I'm most excited about the potential release of the Pixel Fold. Google has been working to make Android OS better for foldable devices since the release of Android 12L, and as a fan of foldable devices, I can't wait to see what Google brings to the table.

According to the report, the latter half of 2023 will see the release of Google's next flagship phone series, the Google Pixel 8. It's rumored that the devices in this series will be powered by a new Tensor G3 chip, and the standard Pixel 8 model is expected to feature a smaller display than the Pixel 7. On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro is expected to retain a similar design to the previous-generation Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Could Skip Pixel 8a in 2024

Google's plans for 2024 are a bit less clear, with the leak suggesting that Google could skip the release of the Pixel 8a. This device, which reportedly bears the codename "akita," would be priced around $499, but it's worth noting that the launch of the Pixel 8a could depend on the success of the Pixel 7a. If the Pixel 7a doesn't do well, it's possible that Google could scrap the plans for the Pixel 8a entirely.

This would be a significant departure from the company's previous strategy, as the A-series has been a massive success for Google. We have been huge fans of Google's Pixel A-series devices as well, with the company's Pixel 6a winning our best budget smartphone of the year award. The potential decision to skip the Pixel 8a in 2024 is not what the dedicated fan base of A-series buyers wants to hear.

Source: Pocketnow Video

Later in the year, we may see another Google event where the company announces the Pixel 9 series. According to the leak, the Pixel 9 series is expected to include the regular Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, codenamed "komodo," and a small version of the Pixel 9 Pro with a 6.3-inch display. This model, codenamed "caiman," would effectively be the size of the current Pixel 7 but will come with all the features of the Pro variant.

Foldable devices in 2024 and 2025

It's worth noting that Google's plans for 2024 are still not finalized, so it's difficult to say for sure what the company has planned for 2025. That being said, it looks like Google may be considering the release of another foldable device in 2024, depending on how consumers respond to the Pixel Fold in 2023. And in 2025, Google may release as many as four flagship Pixel smartphones.

In addition to the standard Pixel flagships, Google may be looking to launch a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip-inspired Pixel Fold in the fall of 2025. If released, this device would come nearly six years after Samsung's original clamshell foldable. And, if the Pixel Flip (as we'll call it for now) does indeed come to fruition, it will be accompanied by a standard Pixel 10 and two Pixel 10 Pros available in larger and smaller sizes.

While it is clear that Google has a number of exciting plans in store for the future, it's important to remember that these plans are still in the speculation stage, and anything could change in the coming years. So, we'll just have to wait and see how everything pans out. But, in the meantime, tell us about your thoughts about Google's rumored plan for Pixel devices in the next few years. Leave a comment down below and let us know!

